This Vegetable Was Once A Status Symbol On Victorian-Era Dinner Tables

If you've ever served up a platter of veggies and dips and been dismayed to find that not a single guest touched your carefully sliced sticks of celery, you may be surprised to learn that celery used to be the star of the dining table. Throughout England in the Victorian era (roughly the early 1800s until the end of the century), celery was a status symbol.

Although it's originally Mediterranean, celery tended to be grown in the cool wetlands of East Anglia, northeast of London. It was finicky to cultivate, and needed thick, wet soil. Then, to get a tasty stalk, the celery had to be "blanched," either buried in specially dug trenches or wrapped up in paper to block out light. This would bleach the celery, eliminating a natural, off-putting bitterness. Getting the right soil and wrapping or burying celery was difficult and long-winded, meaning celery was a high-priced rarity — and therefore, a coveted item.

For wealthy families, it could be the star of a formal dinner. Cookbooks from the era feature all manner of celery dishes, from being served raw and stuffed with other ingredients to a cheesed-up au gratin to being tossed in gravies and sauces. Far from being just a garnish on a bloody Mary, it could be a course in its own right.