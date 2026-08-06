The Common Bologna Myth You Should Put To Rest For Good

Bologna may date back as far as ancient Rome, but the modern American version didn't become a staple in U.S. kitchens until the 20th century. For those who've never tried it, its reputation for containing animal parts like organ meats and bones may leave them wondering what type of meat bologna is. At its most basic, bologna is a cooked sausage that's made from finely ground poultry, pork, or beef. It's a common belief, that all bologna contains organ meats and other animal byproducts, and while some bologna does contain these ingredients, they're standard in all bologna recipes.

These "variety meats" (also known as offal), include organ meats and other nonstandard edible parts, such as tripe, lips, tongue, feet, snout, and intestines. These meats are generally more economical than more familiar cuts. While Americans don't eat much offal, many other cultures do, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India, where offal has been enjoying a culinary comeback. However, in most of the United States (offal is enjoyed in some parts of the South), it's still typically just an ingredient that helps keep the costs of bologna down.

Under U.S. regulations, bologna containing offal must be labeled as "with variety meats" or "with byproducts" and must contain at least 15% skeletal muscle. Producers must identify each byproduct individually on the label. In other words, organ meats are never a hidden bologna ingredient, and they are certainly not included in every version of the product. It's even a misconception that all bologna is just a cheap deli meat made from scraps.