Grass-Fed Vs Regular Bologna: How Do They Compare?

Love it or hate it, bologna has traditionally been a lunch meat favorite. Not only is it an integral part of longtime lunch staples like bologna sandwiches, but it also has interesting regional uses in American cuisine, like in its starring role in Oklahoma's barbecued prime rib. However, despite how popular and widespread bologna is in American culture, most people don't know that there's actually a grass-fed bologna option out there.

Essentially, grass-fed bologna is a higher-end bologna. Grass-fed bologna is made from better-sourced, higher-quality meat, which results in a bologna with less antibiotics and hormones overall. Its nutritional content is different from regular bologna, and is also slightly healthier for you, although not by much. Grass-fed bologna is also made differently, causing it to have a different appearance.

Grass-fed bologna has basically the same uses as regular bologna, though. It can just as easily be used in sandwiches, or be great on charcuterie boards due its nicer taste caused by the lack of additive ingredients. Plus, it has some of the health benefits of grass-fed meat too, like higher omega-3 content.