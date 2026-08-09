Give Frozen Chicken Tenders 10x The Flavor With An Italian Twist

If you're anything like me, you get a craving for frozen chicken tenders every now and again. While they can be fantastic on their own, I like to add a little bit of a flavor kick to mine. One of the best ways to take frozen chicken tenders to the next level: toss them in a bit of garlic butter. The flavor is similar to what you get when you bite into a toasty, crunchy piece of garlic bread at your favorite Italian restaurant. It sounds super simple (and it is), but there's something about adding that extra flavor to the super-crunchy breading that makes an everyday meal feel like a treat.

Creating your own flavored butter is super-simple. To get started, melt your butter in a pan or pop it in the microwave for 10 seconds or so. Next, add some garlic (and some fresh herbs if you're feeling extra fancy); you can scoop your garlic out of a jar or use fresh garlic — whatever floats your boat. Heat up your favorite chicken tenders in the deep fryer or air fryer (we're partial to the Tyson panko-breaded chicken you can find in Costco's frozen section), toss them into a bowl with your melted garlic butter, give it a shake, and you're good to go. If you want to go the extra mile, you can serve garlic butter chicken tenders alongside an unexpected-yet-complementary dip, such as pesto ranch or black garlic mayonnaise.