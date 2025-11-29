For The Easiest And Crispiest Air Fryer Chicken, Run To Costco's Frozen Section

For the best result, avoid overcrowding your fryer basket, as that can lead to unevenly cooked chicken that steams instead of crisps. You can add a spritz of oil for added assurance, but be careful. The emulsifiers in cooking spray can ruin nonstick surfaces like the ones in your air fryer. Instead, buy an oil mister you can fill with your own cooking oil, such as the TrendPlain oil sprayer and dispenser. And don't forget to use a food thermometer to ensure the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Once you've perfected your cooking method, you can use these popular frozen chicken tenders to make all sorts of meals. For lunch, make a fall-inspired, chicken-topped dinner salad with kale, pecans, and roasted sweet potatoes. They also become an easy weeknight meal if you toss the Tyson tenderloins in one of Chowhound's favorite store-bought Buffalo sauces and pair them with a side of fries and vegetables. Or add some easy protein to turn leftover sides into a full meal by serving them on top of fried rice, macaroni and cheese, or mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

You can also use it as a shortcut to preparing semi-homemade versions of more complicated dishes. To make chicken cordon bleu, top your air-fried tenderloins with sliced ham and Swiss cheese. Or make chicken Parmesan by adding marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil.