Make Potato Salad Taste Unforgettable: Try It Norwegian Style

An old-fashioned potato salad recipe is a certified American classic, but Norway does it a bit differently with a tangy approach. Instead of just pure mayo, it also uses sour cream, which adds a refreshing complexity. It's simple and straightforward, like the American classic, reflecting the laid-back vibe of the summer season, when it's often served in Norway.

Norwegian-style potato salad, aka "potetsalat" (poo-TATE-sah-laht), is perfect for those who find the classic version too heavy, and want a tangy addition that cuts through the stodgy creaminess that mayo often introduces. Gherkins are often used, which give the dish a crunchier mouthful, perfect for those looking for a nice play of textures. Meanwhile, the best kind of potato to use is the same spuds you'd use in a classic American potato salad — Yukon Gold potatoes — because of their textural integrity (they stay intact even after boiling). New potatoes are also a popular choice since their delicate flavor works well in simple dishes, including Norwegian potato salad. As long as you use something waxy, it should hold its shape after cooking.