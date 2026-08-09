Make Potato Salad Taste Unforgettable: Try It Norwegian Style
An old-fashioned potato salad recipe is a certified American classic, but Norway does it a bit differently with a tangy approach. Instead of just pure mayo, it also uses sour cream, which adds a refreshing complexity. It's simple and straightforward, like the American classic, reflecting the laid-back vibe of the summer season, when it's often served in Norway.
Norwegian-style potato salad, aka "potetsalat" (poo-TATE-sah-laht), is perfect for those who find the classic version too heavy, and want a tangy addition that cuts through the stodgy creaminess that mayo often introduces. Gherkins are often used, which give the dish a crunchier mouthful, perfect for those looking for a nice play of textures. Meanwhile, the best kind of potato to use is the same spuds you'd use in a classic American potato salad — Yukon Gold potatoes — because of their textural integrity (they stay intact even after boiling). New potatoes are also a popular choice since their delicate flavor works well in simple dishes, including Norwegian potato salad. As long as you use something waxy, it should hold its shape after cooking.
Making the iconic Norwegian potato salad
Crafting a potetsalat is quite easy; just boil potatoes and add other ingredients for a flavor boost. Start with potatoes in cold, salted water instead of tossing them into a boiling pot so they can cook more consistently while achieving the desirable texture you need for the dish.
After boiling the potatoes, combine all the chopped ingredients in a separate bowl, including gherkins, red onion, and celery. There's also a nice balance of condiments; specifically an equal amount of mayonnaise and sour cream to keep the flavors balanced (add more sour cream if you want a lighter dish). For a bright, lively touch, add lemon and dill or parsley, and finish with salt and pepper. Do a quick taste test and adjust according to your liking.
As with American potato salad, you can serve Norwegian potato salad with grilled meats and cold cuts for the ultimate feast. Norwegians also commonly serve it on top of Norwegian hot dogs to add layers of complex flavors.