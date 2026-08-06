Amazon's Top-Rated Rotisserie Oven 'Actually Earns Its Space In The Kitchen'

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While rotisserie chickens are known to be "loss leaders" at many grocery stores — that is, products a store sells below market value in order to subtly manipulate buying habits — there may nevertheless be times when you wish to cook your own rotisserie chicken at home (particularly if you can't get your hands on one of the best store-bought rotisserie chickens). Not to mention, a countertop rotisserie oven can often be used for other products besides chicken, too. This is the case with the Ronco 6000 Platinum Digital Countertop Rotisserie Oven, available on Amazon for just under $250. With a 12-pound capacity, not only can this rotisserie oven cook two chickens at once, it can also handle a 12-pound turkey, veggies, hamburgers, and more (just not all at once!). And with a 4.6-star rating, customers generally seem pretty satisfied with the product.

One consumer who left a five-star review said they'd purchased an older Ronco rotisserie oven model, which lasted for 20 years, and were overjoyed to have this one available now. And although some specialized kitchen gadgets aren't worth sacrificing counter or drawer space for, this happy customer claimed that the Ronko rotisserie oven absolutely "earns its space in the kitchen." Other reviews were also fairly positive, with a couple drawbacks being that the oven gets hot enough that the reviewer cautioned against using it under overhead cabinets, and some of the instructions not being as clear as they could be.