Avoid Buying These 8 Useless Kitchen Gadgets That Will Clog Up Your Junk Drawer

If there's one kitchen gadget I found extremely hard to break up with, it would be the garlic press. When many budding amateur chefs begin in the kitchen, they often rely on the garlic press for stripping and mincing their garlic cloves, and I was no different. It's easy, affordable, and accessible. What's not to love? A lot, if you ask professional chefs.

The garlic press is the kitchen gadget Alton Brown absolutely despises, according to a video he posted on his Facebook. Anthony Bourdain was on the same page. One reason is that the press is single-use, which makes it a part of a family of gadgets derided as a "unitasker" in culinary lingo. Brown also takes issue with how hard it is to clean well. And Bourdain, like myself and many others, simply claims that by crushing the garlic, you lose a lot of its flavor and potency.

It is worth noting that not all cooks hate the garlic press. In fact, Middle Eastern chef Yotam Ottolenghi swears by it during his cooking Masterclass, saying it's the best way to clean and mince as much garlic as he needs for his pungent dishes. But to each their own.