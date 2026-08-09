The Right Way To Cook Perfect Pork Chops In The Air Fryer Every Time
Pork chops are a meat that's not easy to get just right. They often come out dry and chewy rather than juicy and flavorful. While there are a number of ways to cook this cut, one of the best methods for tender results is using an air fryer. The trendy appliance helps create that crispy, juicy contrast because of the rapid air circulation and high heat. This helps to crisp up the meat fast on the outside while keeping all the moisture locked in on the inside. It's also a quick, easy alternative to a conventional oven and a great way to get the juiciest possible chops.
There are many tips to remember before air frying pork chops, but cooking this lean cut is surprisingly simple. It's best to use chops that are at least 1 inch thick for this method, as the thicker meat is harder to overcook and allows a nicely charred crust to form while the inside of the meat retains moisture. They will take around 6 minutes on each side in the air fryer, but make sure you're checking the internal temperature, and don't pull them out until your meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
More ways to make your air fryer pork chops extra tasty
The cooking time is important for air-frying your pork chops to perfection, but other factors will help you get the ideal result. A dry brine is a great way to help the pork stay moist, and you can make one with salt, pepper, paprika, brown sugar, and ground mustard. Coat the meat and let it sit for anywhere from 1 hour to 24 hours. To give your chops a juicy middle and crispy exterior, cook them at 230 degrees Fahrenheit until they're almost done, then finish them off at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Boneless cuts work well in the air fryer, but bone-in has extra fat that will help the meat stay all the more tender and flavorful.
When your cuts are finished cooking, make sure to let them sit for around 10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute throughout the meat. This method is perfect for easy weeknight dinners or even to impress guests, and the finished result will be a tasty crunch followed by melt-in-your-mouth pork. If you've been looking for a way to perfect your pork chops, the air fryer is the way to go.