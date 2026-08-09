The Right Way To Cook Perfect Pork Chops In The Air Fryer Every Time

Pork chops are a meat that's not easy to get just right. They often come out dry and chewy rather than juicy and flavorful. While there are a number of ways to cook this cut, one of the best methods for tender results is using an air fryer. The trendy appliance helps create that crispy, juicy contrast because of the rapid air circulation and high heat. This helps to crisp up the meat fast on the outside while keeping all the moisture locked in on the inside. It's also a quick, easy alternative to a conventional oven and a great way to get the juiciest possible chops.

There are many tips to remember before air frying pork chops, but cooking this lean cut is surprisingly simple. It's best to use chops that are at least 1 inch thick for this method, as the thicker meat is harder to overcook and allows a nicely charred crust to form while the inside of the meat retains moisture. They will take around 6 minutes on each side in the air fryer, but make sure you're checking the internal temperature, and don't pull them out until your meat thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit.