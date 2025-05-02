11 Tips For The Tastiest Air Fryer Pork Chops

If you've tried cooking frozen pork chops in the air fryer before and weren't too impressed with the results, Jason Phillips knows why. When asked what the most common mistake home cooks make with air fryer pork chops, he said that frozen or partially defrosted meat is often to blame. "Partially frozen chops will not cook evenly and are almost impossible to season," he explains. Instead, remove the meat from the freezer in plenty of time, to make sure it is fully defrosted before you season it and add to the air fryer.

The safest way to defrost meat is to remove it from the freezer the night before and let it defrost in the fridge overnight. According to the USDA, if you thaw your pork overnight in the refrigerator, it will still be safe to eat for a couple of days, so choose this method of defrosting whenever possible.

If you need to defrost your chops at the last minute, you can safely microwave them, but only if you are then going to cook them straight away. Microwaving will take the meat into the Danger Zone, between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so to keep them safe, you must take them above this temperature as quickly as you can.