How Long It Takes To Air-Fry Pork Chops To Crispy Perfection

In many homes throughout the United States, air fryers have all but replaced more conventional cooking methods like roasting and pan searing. Plenty of people also prefer the air fryer to the microwave, especially when it comes to leftovers. The air fryer's convection heating system more reliably heats food evenly, often leaving it with a crisp exterior that helps seal in both moisture and flavor. This mechanism is especially advantageous when cooking finicky foods notorious for drying out quickly, such as the divisive pork chop.

Succulent and tender when cooked properly, pork chops quickly take on the texture of shoe leather if not given the proper TLC. Though well done pork chops are generally a thing of the past thanks to modern safety precautions, this particular cut of meat isn't super moist to begin with. While opting for the air fryer over other cooking methods almost always leads to at least a little more juiciness, it's still crucial to time things correctly based on the thickness and type of pork chop you're cooking.

Assuming you're air-frying pork chops at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll need about 13 minutes for 1 inch thick chops, adding a minute or two more for bone-in. If your chops are on the thinner side, they'll only need about 9 to 10 minutes total to cook through, especially if they're boneless. You can also use an instant read meat thermometer to determine whether your pork chops need more time — internal temperatures of 145 degrees Fahrenheit mean they're perfectly roasted.