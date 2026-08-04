Does Aldi's Irish Butter Really Come Straight From Ireland?

There are loads of Aldi products that taste like the real thing — from prebiotic sodas to sweet Hawaiian rolls. Moreover, many of these dupes are also listed at a much lower price. Such is the case of Aldi's Irish butter, which is an affordable dupe for Kerrygold. But is the Aldi butter from Ireland? While Kerrygold's website says its butter is made from the milk of cows raised on Irish farms and it's a product of Ireland, Aldi's Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter has a label that says "Imported from Ireland." To understand what that really means, you have to dig into American food labeling laws.

Based on U.S. country of origin marking regulations, the country of origin of imported products must be labeled on the packaging. The "Imported from Ireland" claim means the finished butter itself originated from Ireland, though there is no exact evidence where the milk is sourced from. This label confirms that this butter comes from Ireland, but it is not confirmation that the milk used to make it definitely comes from Irish cows. If this doesn't matter to you, then this Irish butter is a great option to buy. Many Aldi shoppers believe this butter is creamy and delicious, and the perfect cheaper alternative to Kerrygold's Irish butter.