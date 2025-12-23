This Aldi Butter Is A Deliciously Affordable Dupe For Kerrygold
Kerrygold has become shorthand for premium butter in the United States, especially among shoppers who really care about richness and flavor. It's the kind of butter that is so good that many people think they shouldn't use it for cooking or baking, instead saving it for slathering on toast or finishing vegetables where its creamy taste is the star of the show (although it should be noted it can shine in baked goods if given the opportunity). But while Kerrygold butter is often considered the best grocery story butter brand on the market, that reputation comes at a noticeably higher price point than most supermarket options.
That is exactly what makes Aldi's alternative so appealing: Aldi's Countryside Creamery salted Irish butter has been widely compared to Kerrygold, as the two taste strikingly similar when tried side by side. Both are made with grass-fed cow's milk, which contributes to their rich flavor and melty consistency, and both perform well when used simply, like spread over toast or onto freshly baked bread. The only difference most shoppers will notice isn't necessarily the taste or texture, but the cost — with Aldi's version typically coming in several dollars cheaper for the same size of butter.
How Aldi's Countryside Creamery compares in taste, use, and price
Once you get past the difference in names, the actual differences between Kerrygold and Aldi's Countryside Creamery salted Irish butter aren't as many as the price tag may suggest. Kerrygold (which, by the way, didn't even originate from Ireland) is prized because it tastes rich and feels soft and creamy when you use it — that's the benchmark people have in mind. Countryside Creamery lands in the same territory. It's smooth and full-bodied, not waxy or bland. It melts cleanly, too, which matters more than you may think. There are of course a few small differences if you go looking for them. For example, in the Chowhound review of Aldi dupes that taste like the real thing, the taster concluded that the spreadable versions of each aren't a perfect match because they use different added oils. This does shift the flavor slightly, but most people aren't buying spreadable butter looking for absolute perfection.
For the standard salted block, however, the one you grab for everyday cooking and eating, the differences are much easier to miss. So it all comes down to price. An 8-ounce package of Countryside Creamery salted Irish butter typically costs around $3.59, at Aldi while Kerrygold often comes in closer to around $5 to 7 for the same size. When you're buying butter regularly, those numbers add up fast, especially for something many people use on a daily basis. So for the same basic butter satisfaction, Countryside Creamery is certainly the better choice for your wallet.