Once you get past the difference in names, the actual differences between Kerrygold and Aldi's Countryside Creamery salted Irish butter aren't as many as the price tag may suggest. Kerrygold (which, by the way, didn't even originate from Ireland) is prized because it tastes rich and feels soft and creamy when you use it — that's the benchmark people have in mind. Countryside Creamery lands in the same territory. It's smooth and full-bodied, not waxy or bland. It melts cleanly, too, which matters more than you may think. There are of course a few small differences if you go looking for them. For example, in the Chowhound review of Aldi dupes that taste like the real thing, the taster concluded that the spreadable versions of each aren't a perfect match because they use different added oils. This does shift the flavor slightly, but most people aren't buying spreadable butter looking for absolute perfection.

For the standard salted block, however, the one you grab for everyday cooking and eating, the differences are much easier to miss. So it all comes down to price. An 8-ounce package of Countryside Creamery salted Irish butter typically costs around $3.59, at Aldi while Kerrygold often comes in closer to around $5 to 7 for the same size. When you're buying butter regularly, those numbers add up fast, especially for something many people use on a daily basis. So for the same basic butter satisfaction, Countryside Creamery is certainly the better choice for your wallet.