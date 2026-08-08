This Beginner-Friendly Steak Cut Is Easy To Perfect And Hard To Overcook

Steaks are like ballet: presented simply, looking effortless and spare, but behind that beautiful surface is a lot of precise, exacting work. Knowing how to make a good steak is as impressive as, say, being able to stand en pointe. It can also be just as intimidating. So much can go wrong when cooking a steak: It can be tough, come out too rare or well done, or it can lack flavor and that beautiful brown crust. It's a craft of balance and technique, and for that reason, many home cooks avoid steak altogether. However, there's an inexpensive, tasty, and easy-to-prepare cut for even the most novice of cooks: skirt steak. It's sure to make a steak lover out of you.

Skirt steak is not the most iconic of cuts. It isn't as tender or marbled as ribeye or filet mignon. It comes from the plate of the cow, on the undercarriage just behind the front legs. For this reason, it contains membrane and can have a tough texture. However, if prepared correctly, this steak has a lovely texture to match its taste. All you need to do to ensure a delicious skirt steak is marinate it prior to cooking, and sear on high heat for about three or four minutes on each side.