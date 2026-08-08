This Beginner-Friendly Steak Cut Is Easy To Perfect And Hard To Overcook
Steaks are like ballet: presented simply, looking effortless and spare, but behind that beautiful surface is a lot of precise, exacting work. Knowing how to make a good steak is as impressive as, say, being able to stand en pointe. It can also be just as intimidating. So much can go wrong when cooking a steak: It can be tough, come out too rare or well done, or it can lack flavor and that beautiful brown crust. It's a craft of balance and technique, and for that reason, many home cooks avoid steak altogether. However, there's an inexpensive, tasty, and easy-to-prepare cut for even the most novice of cooks: skirt steak. It's sure to make a steak lover out of you.
Skirt steak is not the most iconic of cuts. It isn't as tender or marbled as ribeye or filet mignon. It comes from the plate of the cow, on the undercarriage just behind the front legs. For this reason, it contains membrane and can have a tough texture. However, if prepared correctly, this steak has a lovely texture to match its taste. All you need to do to ensure a delicious skirt steak is marinate it prior to cooking, and sear on high heat for about three or four minutes on each side.
An in-depth guide to a shallow steak
To start, trim any silver skin from your cut (you can ask a butcher to trim your steak, too), then marinate your skirt steak for two hours, and up to 24 hours, ahead of time. Using a simple four-component marinade helps tenderize the beef and infuses your steak with flavor. Then, remove your steak from its marinade, place on a hot pan, and sear for two to four minutes per side. There's no need to oven-cook after searing. Skirt steak is so thin that it really only needs about eight minutes of cook time. Once cooked, let rest for a few minutes before serving.
As for cutting, make sure to cut skirt steak against the grain by identifying the lines of the muscle tissue and cutting perpendicular to it. These lines run horizontal through the steak, so it might be cumbersome to slice a whole skirt steak (you'd have really, really long slices). Instead, cut your steak into shorter segments prior to cooking, and into smaller segments yet before serving. This makes it easier to portion out, and is especially useful if you're serving your steak as part of a larger dish.
Serving up your steak
Skirt steak, unlike, say, a ribeye, can, and perhaps should, be served up with sauce, or as a component of another dish. One great skirt steak pairing is chimichurri, a parsley-and-vinegar based sauce that adds a lovely brightness. Serve with a fresh summer salad, as a filling for a delicious taco, or even with a side of pasta, especially if you slice it super thin.
Marinated skirt steak is incredibly tender and easy to eat bite sized, so you can also serve it with a side of scrambled or fried eggs a la the iconic steak and eggs. Plus, you can always use leftover skirt steak in many ways; just saute to reheat and serve in a sandwich, a breakfast taco, or anything else your heart desires.