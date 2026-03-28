Cook Skirt Steak Perfectly Every Time With These Expert-Approved Tips And Tricks

Skirt steak is an intensely flavored cut that most people in the U.S. likely associate — whether by name, sight, or taste — with Mexican cuisine. Chances are fairly high that your last beef fajita arrived on a sizzling hotplate heaped with the stuff, and as far as steaks go, that's a pretty high calling. Nobody has ever studied whether it's possible to hear that sound without smiling, but that's probably because we all know it's not.

We're not here suggesting that there are better uses for it. But we are interested in exploring the full spectrum of skirt steak's potential. A long, flat cut of beef that hails from the "plate" (the chest area between the brisket and the flank), it has a somewhat proletarian reputation, as though its relative affordability somehow diminishes its merits. Chef Laurent Tourondel would likely disagree.

Michelin star recipient, Bon Appétit Restaurateur of the Year, and proprietor of the much-lauded single-item concept Skirt Steak in New York City (and all over TikTok), Tourondel appreciates the cut enough to have created an entire restaurant around it. This works because it's prepared one way: Perfectly. Below are his tips, tricks, and guiding philosophies for preparing your own perfectly realized skirt steak.