Upgrade Your Morning Bagel By Adding A Protein Boost To Your Cream Cheese

If you love starting your mornings with simple, reliable meals, bagels and cream cheese often satisfy your taste buds in a way no other breakfast food can. The only drawback to these chewy baked goods and rich, milky spread is the fact that (even together) they don't always pack enough protein to keep you full and energized until lunchtime. However, you don't have to swap out this popular pairing for more filling recipes, such as high-protein English muffin breakfast sandwiches. All you need to do is make a protein-rich cream cheese alternative made solely from Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and salt.

Believe it or not, Greek yogurt contains significantly more protein and fewer calories than most cream cheese brands. While 100 grams of cream cheese contains roughly 300 calories and nearly 6 grams of protein, the same amount of Greek yogurt equates to approximately 100 calories and almost 9 grams of protein. Fortunately, as long as you have some cheesecloth and a colander, you can turn Greek yogurt into an extra-nutritious cream cheese substitute.

Once you add small amounts of lemon juice and salt to your yogurt, spoon the combined mixture into the cheesecloth. Then, add the yogurt to your colander and place it over your mixing bowl to collect any excess moisture. From here, all you need to do is store this setup in your refrigerator for 24 hours. By the following day, you'll have thick and creamy Greek yogurt cream cheese.