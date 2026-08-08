7 Colorful Pyrex Patterns That Were Popular In The '70s

Oh, to have lived in the 1970s. Often described as a hangover from the groovy, revolutionary 1960s, we think this decade of disco deserves some time in the sun, if only for its contribution to truly amazing, earth-toned cookware. Though vintage Pyrex is more often associated with the graphic, technicolor designs of the 1950s and 1960s, let's not forget its impact on the era of bell bottoms and shag carpeting. The truth is, there are quite a few designs from the decade that have made their way into the Pyrex collectors canon.

Below, we've gathered seven popular, colorful patterns that took the 1970s, Nixon chicken casserole and all, by storm. So, buckle up, and prepare for an onslaught of avocado and ocher. Be careful, though; you might find yourself searching Etsy and eBay for your next set of Cinderella bowls.