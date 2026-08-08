7 Colorful Pyrex Patterns That Were Popular In The '70s
Oh, to have lived in the 1970s. Often described as a hangover from the groovy, revolutionary 1960s, we think this decade of disco deserves some time in the sun, if only for its contribution to truly amazing, earth-toned cookware. Though vintage Pyrex is more often associated with the graphic, technicolor designs of the 1950s and 1960s, let's not forget its impact on the era of bell bottoms and shag carpeting. The truth is, there are quite a few designs from the decade that have made their way into the Pyrex collectors canon.
Below, we've gathered seven popular, colorful patterns that took the 1970s, Nixon chicken casserole and all, by storm. So, buckle up, and prepare for an onslaught of avocado and ocher. Be careful, though; you might find yourself searching Etsy and eBay for your next set of Cinderella bowls.
Homestead
First released in 1976 and running until sometime in the 1980s, this pattern features a speckled, off-white background and blue florals. It's a classic design, and the speckling brings an earthiness that is so 1970s. The design was released as a "country kitchen set" and featured several bowl types.
Old Orchard
So called "harvest" color schemes (browns, golds, avocado, and ochre) were all the rage in the 1970s, so it's no wonder this Pyrex pattern made its way to the scene during the decade. Old Orchard feautures a gorgeous ombré golden and dark brown background with harvested fruits drawn in a rough sketch on the front. This pattern ran from 1974 through 1978, the heart of the Watergate decade, so any given Old Orchard bowl probably played host to at least one Watergate salad.
Friendship
Friendship might just be one of the most iconic Pyrex patterns of all time. It has inspired artwork — and even a few tattoos. It's bright, cheery, and full of that amazing vintage Pyrex charm. First released in 1971, Friendship pieces feature a white opal background and a poppy pattern of birds and abstract shapes in red and yellow-orange. It's sunshine goodness to its core. This pattern only ran until 1974, but it's a collector's must-have, even over 50 years on.
Flameglo
Flameglo, a diva of the 1970s cookware scene, was the epitome of style. This ombré of orange to red was on trend during the disco decade. This pattern was released in 1974 and only in the 400-series set of kitchenware bowls. It was a heavy hitter for Pyrex during its three-year run on the market and, frankly, would fit into a modern kitchen with ease. They go especially well with the king of all Le Creuset colors: Flame.
Spring Blossom Green
This pattern was released at two points during the 1970s. The first version ran from 1972 through 1979, and the second lot ran from 1979 through 1981. Among collectors, it's called "crazy daisy." These bowls and containers feature either a green or white background with a pattern of flowers in either white or green, respectively. Avocado green was used on these containers, a wildly popular shade at the time. We think these bowls hold a charming, unfussy appeal.
Butterfly Gold
First released in 1972, this pattern features a yellow or white backing with white or yellow flowers at the center, bracketed by other flowers and what appears to be butterflies on each side of the design. This was altered in a 1979 rerelease, which features a similar color scheme but with a bouquet pattern instead of abstract flowers. Both designs are absolutely lovely, a little bit groovy, and definitely of the time.
Snowflake Blue
This might be the only pattern that isn't some shade of harvest, which is to say, this pattern feels like a breath of fresh air — or perhaps a snowflake on the cheek. Snowflake Blue features lovely, delicate blue snowflakes with a garland and a white background. It also came in a blue background with a white design of snowflake ribbons. This pattern was first released in 1972 and ran through 1975. It came in many bowl and container designs.