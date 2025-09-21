How This Retro Casserole Got Its Unexpected Presidential Connection

It's all too clear that we as a society yearn for a bandwagon upon which to jump. Nowadays, trends seem to spark like flint beneath a hammer strike. From Dubai chocolate to cottage cheese and mustard, there are almost no limits on the influencing capabilities of social media. But how did trends start prior to social media? In the United States at least, the president had some sway over food trends in years past. Take Ronald Reagan's love for jelly beans, which sparked a fad for the colorful candy, and Nixon chicken.

While the dish most often associated with Richard Nixon is Watergate salad (a dessert with mostly mythic links to his infamous Watergate scandal), a more accurate Nixon dish is the eponymous Nixon chicken. There are various iterations of the vintage, kitsch casserole floating around the internet. But, at the most basic level, the dish consists of chicken breasts, condensed chicken soup, shredded cheese, mayo, and broccoli combined in a pan and baked until bubbly and delicious.

Nixon chicken is so named because it was first popularized by the Nixon family. As to which Nixon invented it, that is up for debate: Nixon chicken has been tied to Richard's daughters, Julie Nixon Eisenhower and Tricia Nixon, as well as his wife, Pat. However, the exact origins of this dish go far beyond the Nixon family. It stretches into the roots of another classic chicken dish that, like so many popular foods, started in the world of fine dining and ended in the hodgepodge world of home-cookery.