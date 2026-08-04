14 Japanese Condiments To Look For On Your Next Grocery Run

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If you've ever browsed the Japanese condiments at your local grocery store, one glance at any ingredients list will tell you they're bursting with a wide variety of flavors. Running the gamut from spicy to sweet to umami and everything in between, once you start cooking with these popular Japanese sauces and seasonings, it will change the way you prep everything from meat to noodles and more.

Whether it's recognizing the zing that Kewpie mayo brings to BLTs, sprinkling just about anything with furikake, or glazing chicken in teriyaki sauce, the nuances of Japanese cuisine come through in these staple condiments. While there might be some overlap in ingredients, each of these items is enhanced differently to create something unique. While you can pick up most of the products on this list at the grocery store, you can check specialty markets if you run into trouble tracking down some of the harder-to-find items. If you want to give your home cooking a serious boost, it's worth picking up any of these Japanese sauces and seasonings the next time you're headed out on a grocery run.