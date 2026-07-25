Not Honey Mustard, Not BBQ Sauce: Dip Your Fries In This Japanese Condiment Instead

A good dipping sauce can completely change the game and transform your regular bowl of french fries into something much more exciting. If you're a fan of mayonnaise, try taking things up a level with the Japanese mayo that chefs swear is the best version to grab: Kewpie mayonnaise.

Kewpie mayonnaise has been making an impression on tastebuds since it launched in Japan in 1925. It has a strong eggy taste since it uses egg yolk instead of the entire egg, which is typically the case with American mayonnaise brands. The original Japanese version also makes use of rice vinegar; in the United States, it also contains distilled vinegar, sugar, mustard flour, red wine vinegar, and yeast extract. French fries are considered a great pairing because of the neutral-tasting, starchy potato base, hence why Kewpie mayo is often added to mashed potatoes to enhance the flavor.

You can use Kewpie mayo as is for your french fries, or blend it with other ingredients to deepen the flavors. Mixing Kewpie mayo with ketchup, garlic powder, paprika, and some honey for sweetness, or cayenne powder for a touch of heat, offers you a perfectly balanced dip for your fries. Mix the ingredients well with a hand whisk or fork and let your french fries benefit.