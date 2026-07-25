Not Honey Mustard, Not BBQ Sauce: Dip Your Fries In This Japanese Condiment Instead
A good dipping sauce can completely change the game and transform your regular bowl of french fries into something much more exciting. If you're a fan of mayonnaise, try taking things up a level with the Japanese mayo that chefs swear is the best version to grab: Kewpie mayonnaise.
Kewpie mayonnaise has been making an impression on tastebuds since it launched in Japan in 1925. It has a strong eggy taste since it uses egg yolk instead of the entire egg, which is typically the case with American mayonnaise brands. The original Japanese version also makes use of rice vinegar; in the United States, it also contains distilled vinegar, sugar, mustard flour, red wine vinegar, and yeast extract. French fries are considered a great pairing because of the neutral-tasting, starchy potato base, hence why Kewpie mayo is often added to mashed potatoes to enhance the flavor.
You can use Kewpie mayo as is for your french fries, or blend it with other ingredients to deepen the flavors. Mixing Kewpie mayo with ketchup, garlic powder, paprika, and some honey for sweetness, or cayenne powder for a touch of heat, offers you a perfectly balanced dip for your fries. Mix the ingredients well with a hand whisk or fork and let your french fries benefit.
Other ways to use Kewpie mayo as the perfect dipping sauce
If you're looking for other ways to make the most of your Kewpie mayo dip, you can share the love using other fried foods, such as sweet potato fries, yuca fries, onion rings, or fried vegetable sticks. The mayonnaise can also liven up fried chicken tenders for an unexpected flavor boost. If you're looking for a vegetarian dish that's slightly heartier and full of savory notes, mushrooms go well with the Japanese mayo. Enjoy stuffed portobello mushrooms with two spoonfuls of Kewpie mayo inside, or go for breaded and cheesy fried mushrooms, where the sauce can be used as a dip and can also act as part of the filling.
Kewpie mayonnaise can also upgrade loaded fries when paired with a rich seasoning. One of the top seasonings to draw from when preparing loaded fries Japanese style is furikake, if you're looking to swap out boring salt for a brighter Japanese taste. Furikake is made from nori, salt, sugar, and sesame seeds, and adds a strong dose of umami flavors. The combination of the creamy egg-based dip and the salty, savory, slightly toasted flavor of furikake creates a warm, distinct bowl of fries. Sprinkle the furikake over the fries and drizzle the mayo while the fries are hot. Top with chopped green onion, bonito flakes, or chili oil for a touch of spiciness.