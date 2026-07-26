The Japanese Condiment That Makes A Perfect Salad Dressing Base

Among all of the light, creamy, sweet, savory salad dressings available, there is certainly no shortage of options. There are even variations on each of the 15 types of salad dressing that every veggie lover should know. But there are also only so many takes on Caesar or spins on simple vinaigrette that a person can tap before their greens just need more oomph. That's where the less ubiquitous, citrusy Japanese condiment ponzu comes in.

Ponzu sauce is typically made with yuzu, a citrus fruit that looks like a lemon but has notes of grapefruit and mandarin, and sudachi, a tart citrus that resembles a tiny lime. Their juices are mixed with soy sauce and, just when you thought that was enough acid, vinegar. Together, these ingredients create a tart, bright, juicy blend that also happens to go great with all manner of salads. Ponzu sauce is easy enough to make from scratch, but buying a bottle will save you a few steps before you whip it into a less intense, nicely balanced salad dressing. This is also only one of several ways to use ponzu sauce in your cooking, so you'll find plenty to do with what's left over, too.