The Japanese Condiment That Makes A Perfect Salad Dressing Base
Among all of the light, creamy, sweet, savory salad dressings available, there is certainly no shortage of options. There are even variations on each of the 15 types of salad dressing that every veggie lover should know. But there are also only so many takes on Caesar or spins on simple vinaigrette that a person can tap before their greens just need more oomph. That's where the less ubiquitous, citrusy Japanese condiment ponzu comes in.
Ponzu sauce is typically made with yuzu, a citrus fruit that looks like a lemon but has notes of grapefruit and mandarin, and sudachi, a tart citrus that resembles a tiny lime. Their juices are mixed with soy sauce and, just when you thought that was enough acid, vinegar. Together, these ingredients create a tart, bright, juicy blend that also happens to go great with all manner of salads. Ponzu sauce is easy enough to make from scratch, but buying a bottle will save you a few steps before you whip it into a less intense, nicely balanced salad dressing. This is also only one of several ways to use ponzu sauce in your cooking, so you'll find plenty to do with what's left over, too.
Making ponzu salad dressing at home
Just like the salad dressings you might already have in rotation, there's more than one way to make a ponzu salad dressing. Taste the ponzu sauce first to see what additional ingredients might make it right for your salad. Thanks to the soy sauce and citrus, you probably won't need to add extra salt or acid. Sometimes all you need is to whisk together equal parts ponzu and sesame oil and serve over a tangle of seaweed or a bowl of fresh greens.
Heartier salads might call for heartier ponzu dressings. A robust, crunchy cucumber salad can stand up to a more elaborate ponzu dressing that also includes somewhat heavier elements like minced garlic for its rich, aromatic quality and a bit of honey for sweetness and body. You can further tinker from there. Dice some chili peppers to add some heat, swap the garlic for freshly grated ginger, or make a bigger flavor impact by adding both. You can even experiment with different oil varieties if sesame isn't exactly to your taste. Each of these can also double as a marinade, should your salad also feature a protein.