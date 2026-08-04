Here's Where Starbucks Cake Pops Actually Come From
A stop into any Starbucks across the country is almost certain to feature a display of cake pops in the bakery case. Almost as ubiquitous as the chain's frothy drinks, these seasonally changing and decorative orbs beckon to all with their brightly colored, one-bite hits of sugary sweetness. Though they have been a store constant since their introduction in 2011, one interesting bit of Starbucks inside knowledge is they are not made by the mega coffee chain itself, but are sourced from a company called Dessert Holdings.
Dessert Holdings which is a premium dessert supplier based in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company acquired Starbucks' original cake pop maker, Steven Charles (also formerly known as Steven Robert Original Desserts), in 2022. Dessert Holdings does not have its own branded storefronts. Instead, it partners with retailers like Starbucks and other food service providers to bring its treats to market.
Although Dessert Holdings rather than Starbucks itself supplies these sweet staples, make no mistake: the cake pops are unique to Starbucks. In fact, the cute designs and shapes that become signature treats are part of an R&D process that is helmed by Brian Munley, a senior developer on the Starbucks Food team who is unofficially known as the "Cake Pop Guru."
Cake pops remain popular
First brought to Starbucks stores as part of a trend in mini desserts, cake pops quickly became fan favorites and remain on the menu all of these years later. For Starbucks trivia fans, the only other holdover from this original mini trend is the Petite Vanilla Bean Scone.
While the flavors and shapes change, Birthday Cake, which was the original Starbucks cake pop flavor, is still made with the same recipe today. It features vanilla cake mixed with vanilla buttercream, dipped in pink chocolate and covered with white sprinkles. Over the years, different characters have also featured on the pops, including snowmen, raccoons, bumblebees, owls, and reindeer. These fun and quirky bites continue to bring smiles to Starbucks customers and sell strongly in store. In fact, Valentine's Day 2026 was the best single day for cake pop sales in Starbucks history.
If the idea of this Starbucks treat has you eager to try your hand at crafting cake pops, you can make them at home with leftover cake and decorate to your heart's content, or even whip them up quickly with store-bought frosted sugar cookies. That being said, a trip to Starbucks will yield a reliable cake pop fix (with Dessert Holdings behind the scenes) and if you buy a few too many, you can always keep the extras in the freezer to enjoy later.