Here's Where Starbucks Cake Pops Actually Come From

A stop into any Starbucks across the country is almost certain to feature a display of cake pops in the bakery case. Almost as ubiquitous as the chain's frothy drinks, these seasonally changing and decorative orbs beckon to all with their brightly colored, one-bite hits of sugary sweetness. Though they have been a store constant since their introduction in 2011, one interesting bit of Starbucks inside knowledge is they are not made by the mega coffee chain itself, but are sourced from a company called Dessert Holdings.

Dessert Holdings which is a premium dessert supplier based in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company acquired Starbucks' original cake pop maker, Steven Charles (also formerly known as Steven Robert Original Desserts), in 2022. Dessert Holdings does not have its own branded storefronts. Instead, it partners with retailers like Starbucks and other food service providers to bring its treats to market.

Although Dessert Holdings rather than Starbucks itself supplies these sweet staples, make no mistake: the cake pops are unique to Starbucks. In fact, the cute designs and shapes that become signature treats are part of an R&D process that is helmed by Brian Munley, a senior developer on the Starbucks Food team who is unofficially known as the "Cake Pop Guru."