The Best Way To Store Starbucks Cake Pops
Cake pops are one of the most popular snack items at Starbucks and a great dessert in general. Many people look forward to possibly receiving a complimentary cake pop when ordering a free birthday item at Starbucks. They are the perfect treat and can be a great way to use leftover cake. While many people love buying, making, and eating cake pops, not many know exactly how to store them.
With Starbucks cake pops in particular, the best way to store them is in the freezer. Starbucks pastry items, like cake pops, are typically frozen immediately after production and sealed in packaging. In stores, the cake pops are also kept in freezers before being thawed the day before they are put out on display. After they've been thawed, Starbucks cake pops will stay fresh for up to one week, but if you store them in the freezer, they can be preserved for months. Due to how they are manufactured, store-bought cake pops are more likely to outlast homemade cake pops, which are best eaten within three to four days.
How to freeze cake pops
Whether you buy your treats alongside your morning coffee at Starbucks or try making a fudgy brownie cake pop recipe at home, the storage methods are generally the same for the delicious treats. To maximize their shelf life, Starbucks cake pops should be kept frozen. This storage method will keep the cake pops as close as possible to the flavor and texture of when they were freshly made and matches how the chain preserves them as well.
To store cake pops in the freezer, wrap each one individually in wax paper. For extra protection, add some bubble wrap on the outside and store them in a plastic bag. Try to keep the cake pops from being too tight against each other, although it is okay if they touch slightly. Depending on personal preference, you can place your cake pops in an airtight container and wrap them in a layer of plastic wrap covered by aluminum foil. When stored in the freezer, Starbucks cake pops can last several months.