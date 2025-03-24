The Best Way To Store Starbucks Cake Pops

Cake pops are one of the most popular snack items at Starbucks and a great dessert in general. Many people look forward to possibly receiving a complimentary cake pop when ordering a free birthday item at Starbucks. They are the perfect treat and can be a great way to use leftover cake. While many people love buying, making, and eating cake pops, not many know exactly how to store them.

With Starbucks cake pops in particular, the best way to store them is in the freezer. Starbucks pastry items, like cake pops, are typically frozen immediately after production and sealed in packaging. In stores, the cake pops are also kept in freezers before being thawed the day before they are put out on display. After they've been thawed, Starbucks cake pops will stay fresh for up to one week, but if you store them in the freezer, they can be preserved for months. Due to how they are manufactured, store-bought cake pops are more likely to outlast homemade cake pops, which are best eaten within three to four days.