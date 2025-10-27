You Won't Believe How Much A Pound Of Ground Beef Cost In 1970
Inflation happens, and there's no way around it. That being said, it can be tough to stomach the ever-climbing prices at grocery stores today — and it can be even more painful when you look at what prices used to be half a century ago. According to a 1972 agricultural economics paper written by Ed Watkins for The Ohio State University, a package of ground beef ran customers just 90 cents — a stark contrast to the $6.32 that a pound of ground beef costs United States customers, on average, today. While you can save money by grinding your own beef at home, it's certainly easier to buy the pre-ground stuff to form into patties for burgers, create perfectly tender meatloaf with the right beef blend, and more.
While the prices of all grocery items tend to go up over time, the price change in ground beef over the past few years has been especially noticeable. In January of 2020, ground beef cost just $3.89 per pound, on average. Shoppers have also seen a major change in the price of chicken breast over the past few years — it sold for an average of $3.06 per pound in January of 2020, and is sold at an average price of $4.17 per pound in 2025 — but few products have undergone a price hike anywhere near that of ground beef. What exactly is it about ground beef that makes it so unbelievably expensive?
Why has ground beef become so expensive in the United States?
There are several factors that are likely contributing to the cost of ground beef, and it's hard to pin the rocketing prices on a single issue. Currently, the demand for ground beef is higher than the supply, largely due to droughts throughout the United States in recent years. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, cattle inventory of beef cows that have calved is the lowest its been since the mid-1960s. The AFBF also reports that prices for steers — male cows bred for meat — are incredibly high compared to prices in the past, making it more challenging for farmers to grow their herds.
The Trump Administration's tariffs have also played a role in the rising prices of ground beef over the past year. While Canada and Mexico aren't subject to ground beef tariffs, many of the other countries that export ground beef to the United States — including Australia, Brazil, and New Zealand — are subject to 10% tariffs, driving up the price consumers see at the grocery store. The Trump administration is planning to bring in beef from Argentina, leaving many U.S.-based ranchers frustrated as they continue to battle conditions — including droughts — that have led to a dwindling supply of cattle.