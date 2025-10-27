You Won't Believe How Much A Pound Of Ground Beef Cost In 1970

Inflation happens, and there's no way around it. That being said, it can be tough to stomach the ever-climbing prices at grocery stores today — and it can be even more painful when you look at what prices used to be half a century ago. According to a 1972 agricultural economics paper written by Ed Watkins for The Ohio State University, a package of ground beef ran customers just 90 cents — a stark contrast to the $6.32 that a pound of ground beef costs United States customers, on average, today. While you can save money by grinding your own beef at home, it's certainly easier to buy the pre-ground stuff to form into patties for burgers, create perfectly tender meatloaf with the right beef blend, and more.

While the prices of all grocery items tend to go up over time, the price change in ground beef over the past few years has been especially noticeable. In January of 2020, ground beef cost just $3.89 per pound, on average. Shoppers have also seen a major change in the price of chicken breast over the past few years — it sold for an average of $3.06 per pound in January of 2020, and is sold at an average price of $4.17 per pound in 2025 — but few products have undergone a price hike anywhere near that of ground beef. What exactly is it about ground beef that makes it so unbelievably expensive?