When To Use Cheaper, Higher-Fat Ground Beef In Your Meal And When To Splurge On Lean

Cooking delicious meals with ground beef is easy because of its versatility, especially when you know how to choose the best ground beef at the grocery store. Selecting a grind with the optimal fat content for your recipe can make all the difference. To learn how to choose between higher fat or lean ground beef for your dishes, we spoke with Dagan Lynn, executive chef of "Beef. It's What's For Dinner."

Strive for a balance between cost, fat content, and your culinary needs to determine which kind of ground beef to purchase for your recipes. Knowing how to cook with different lean-to-fat ratios is key. "High-quality ... ground beef is ... about using the correct grind for dishes where texture, moisture retention, and fat management are essential," Lynn explained. Ground beef is available with numerous lean-to-fat ratios, which indicate the percentage of lean meat to fat content; popular options include ground chuck (typically 80/20), ground round (usually 85/15), and ground sirloin (often 90/10), with average prices around $6 to $7 per pound. However, higher fat ground beef is cheaper than lean ground beef.

"If your ground beef is higher in fat content, make a dish where you can properly brown and drain the fat rendered from the meat," Lynn suggested. But if you're cooking with leaner ground beef, it works to use it in recipes that require less moisture, so you don't have to worry about draining the fat, he explained.