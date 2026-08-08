Why Walmart's Cheap Sourdough Bread Beats Nature's Own And Panera

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Nothing beats a sourdough loaf fresh out of the oven, and many store-bought brands have tried to replicate that tangy, unique flavor. Brands like Panera, Nature's Own, and Stop & Shop all have sourdough loaves you can find at the grocery store, though not all are up to standard. In fact, to our surprise, Walmart's sourdough bread beat all three of these brands in Chowhound's ranking of store-bought sourdoughs.

The best part about a sourdough is its signature sour flavor, which comes from the fermentation process, and it seems that many store-bought brands lack that funky fermented taste. Walmart's Great Value bread wasn't better than every bread (or even most of them). However, we found that it tasted slightly elevated compared to a traditional white bread, and it was certainly much tastier than Nature's Own and Panera's sourdough bread, which offered little to no sour taste and had off-putting textures. Walmart's bread was also missing the iconic sourdough taste, but there was a subtle, at least noticeable, flavor, and the texture was a bit firmer than the lower-ranked brands. Plus, Great Value's loaf only costs around $3, so it may be worth a buy if you're on a budget.