Why Walmart's Cheap Sourdough Bread Beats Nature's Own And Panera
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Nothing beats a sourdough loaf fresh out of the oven, and many store-bought brands have tried to replicate that tangy, unique flavor. Brands like Panera, Nature's Own, and Stop & Shop all have sourdough loaves you can find at the grocery store, though not all are up to standard. In fact, to our surprise, Walmart's sourdough bread beat all three of these brands in Chowhound's ranking of store-bought sourdoughs.
The best part about a sourdough is its signature sour flavor, which comes from the fermentation process, and it seems that many store-bought brands lack that funky fermented taste. Walmart's Great Value bread wasn't better than every bread (or even most of them). However, we found that it tasted slightly elevated compared to a traditional white bread, and it was certainly much tastier than Nature's Own and Panera's sourdough bread, which offered little to no sour taste and had off-putting textures. Walmart's bread was also missing the iconic sourdough taste, but there was a subtle, at least noticeable, flavor, and the texture was a bit firmer than the lower-ranked brands. Plus, Great Value's loaf only costs around $3, so it may be worth a buy if you're on a budget.
How the Great Value bread stacks up overall
The Great Value brand fell close to the middle of our ranking, and customers seem to also have certain likes and dislikes about this bread. Many Walmart shoppers note that this may not be the best sourdough in the world, but for what it's worth, it's a solid loaf. Many customers even say it makes for a great sandwich bread. As one shopper wrote on Walmart's website, "Is it fancy sourdough made by a guy named Lars who feeds his starter daily? No. Is it absolutely perfect for toast, grilled cheese, and standing in the kitchen eating a slice with butter? Yes."
However, while the Great Value loaf has some stellar reviews, and does beat the likes of Panera and Nature's Own, true sourdough enthusiasts may not appreciate this bread. Some shoppers say this bread is about the furtherest thing from sourdough you could buy, with a too-soft texture and unpleasant flavor. One Walmart customer said, "This bread is sweet and noticeably thicker than real sourdough bread, and does not have the crusty, crunchy exterior." But if you aren't one of those ardent sourdough fans, the Great Value bread may impress you — many shoppers claim it's a soft and tasty bread for a reasonable price.