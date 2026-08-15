Here's What Domino's Does With Unsold Pizza

If you've ever wondered what happens when someone doesn't show up to collect their Domino's pizza order, if an order is canceled at the last minute, or a pizza is prepared incorrectly and doesn't pass quality check, you're not alone. With all the different styles of Domino's pizza, plus the sheer amount of pies the chain cooks every single day (4 million globally, to be exact — it is one of the the best fast food pizzas, after all!), it is fair to wonder what the company's policy on surplus is. However, the answer isn't as straightforward as it seems.

This discussion picked up a bit of traction after a Domino's employee shared photos on Reddit (in a now deleted post) showing a tower of unused dough trays that was destined to be thrown out. According to this employee, their management had said the dough couldn't be donated because it went against company rules, and this sparked off a bigger discussion, with other Domino's workers sharing how things are handled in their own stores.

But while these anecdotes paint a picture, any one universal truth is more difficult to pin down simply because Domino's stores are majority franchises, and so their policies will differ. Some employees say that any remade pizzas, canceled orders, or pies with minor mistakes are just set aside for staff to eat during their shift. On rare occasions, staff may even keep the surplus pizzas on a warming rack for a bit, just in case a matching order comes through, and failing that, they go to staff.