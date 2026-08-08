Ground Beef Is 10x Easier To Chop With This Under-$10 Kitchen Tool

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If you're anything like me, you've tried a few less-than-successful methods to get ground beef from meat-brick form to crumble form. I've tried getting at it with a spatula, using a giant kitchen spoon, and, in tough times, when the middle of the meat rectangle is still frozen, trying to flake it apart with a fork. None of these methods work particularly well, but, thankfully, there's an answer: a meat chopper. If, like me, you tend to shy away from single-use kitchen tools, believe me, this actually deserves a place in your utensil drawer — even though it may join the potato masher in making the drawer a little tougher to open.

You can snag a meat chopper, such as the Shadowgallery Meat Chopper, for less than $10. Once you give it a go, you'll wonder why you ever tried to break up a pound of ground beef without it. Reviewers say it does a great job breaking down ground beef into consistently sized crumbles. If you've ever stood there with a spatula, trying to break down bigger chunks one at a time, you know what a time saver this is. Bonus: it's dishwasher safe, so after you're done breaking up ground beef into perfect crumbles, you can rinse it off, toss it in, and not give it a second thought.