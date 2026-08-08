Ground Beef Is 10x Easier To Chop With This Under-$10 Kitchen Tool
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If you're anything like me, you've tried a few less-than-successful methods to get ground beef from meat-brick form to crumble form. I've tried getting at it with a spatula, using a giant kitchen spoon, and, in tough times, when the middle of the meat rectangle is still frozen, trying to flake it apart with a fork. None of these methods work particularly well, but, thankfully, there's an answer: a meat chopper. If, like me, you tend to shy away from single-use kitchen tools, believe me, this actually deserves a place in your utensil drawer — even though it may join the potato masher in making the drawer a little tougher to open.
You can snag a meat chopper, such as the Shadowgallery Meat Chopper, for less than $10. Once you give it a go, you'll wonder why you ever tried to break up a pound of ground beef without it. Reviewers say it does a great job breaking down ground beef into consistently sized crumbles. If you've ever stood there with a spatula, trying to break down bigger chunks one at a time, you know what a time saver this is. Bonus: it's dishwasher safe, so after you're done breaking up ground beef into perfect crumbles, you can rinse it off, toss it in, and not give it a second thought.
How to use a meat chopper properly
Whether you're in the mood to go vintage and whip up old-school ground beef dishes no one seems to make anymore, or you're simply gearing up for taco Tuesday (get a little fancy and try baked crispy beef tacos), there are a few things to know about using a meat chopper. First, select a high-quality, heat-resistant meat chopper; the packaging or product description should tell you the level of heat the material can handle.
From there, follow the foolproof technique for perfectly browned ground beef every time. Add a little bit of oil to your pan before you add your ground beef; once your pan is hot and oiled, add your brick of ground beef and start mashing. You should get the hang of it quickly — simply press the chopper down into the ground beef, give a little twist, and repeat. You can also use it to crumble meat in a slow cooker, or to mix raw ground beef with other ingredients, such as when you're making meatloaf or meatballs. Be sure to clean your meat chopper thoroughly, or toss it in the dishwasher, after each use. Maybe store it in a countertop utensil organizer so it doesn't pull the classic potato masher move of making it impossible to fully shut your utensil drawer.