The Trader Joe's Bakery Find To Add To Your Cart For An Easy Pavlova Shortcut

Who isn't a fan of a quick and simple dessert recipe — particularly if it can be made with three ingredients or less and looks impressive to boot? Trader Joe's meringue dessert shells can fit the bill on all fronts, allowing you to make a delicious pavlova in just a couple minutes. Pavlova's origin may be a complicated matter up for debate, but essentially, the dessert consists of a meringue shell, whipped cream, and fresh fruit. Trader Joe's donut-shaped meringue dessert shells take care of the first element, so all you have to do is fill them with the latter two ingredients.

For a fully homemade pavlova, you'll need at least an hour and a half just for baking the meringue — and there are a lot of mistakes you can make when baking that meringue, from poor piping skills to incorrect cooking times. So having the meringue piece taken care of makes this otherwise somewhat complicated dessert a breeze. The only semi-complex thing would be if you wanted to focus on presentation, arranging the fruit in a specific eye-catching manner.

The TJ's meringue dessert shells come in a pack of two for about three dollars, and are only around for a limited time. They're great for single serve pavlovas, though you'd have to purchase several packets if making desserts for a whole party. Beyond the convenience factor, another nice thing about them is that they're only made with a handful of ingredients: sugar, egg whites, natural flavors, and vanilla extract.