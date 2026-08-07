Next Time You Visit Texas Roadhouse, Listen For These Phrases — Servers Are Supposedly Required To Say Them

Popular chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse often attracts customers for its Southern-style meat dishes, such as steak and ribs. Employees who work for the chain can make pretty decent money, but they also say it's their job to serve up certain phrases to make the restaurant's dishes sound more appealing. This helps to "upsell" customers on various food and beverage orders. Roadhouse reportedly hires "secret shoppers" to stop into different restaurants and ensure the employees are following the script as expected.

This information comes from anonymous users on Reddit, who have revealed the various phrases (think: "legendary sides") they must use, as well as the idea of secret shoppers. While it can't be proven fact, as someone who has dined at Texas Roadhouse a handful of times, I can attest to hearing at least a few of these throughout my visits.

"Always ask if they want to try the hand-cut steaks or fall-off-the-bone ribs, fresh-baked bread, and made-from-scratch sides," one person wrote in a r/Serverlife Reddit thread, adding that phrases such as "smothered, loaded, and kickers (for margaritas)" are important, too. "You have to use buzz words like ice-cold beer, legendary margarita, hand-cut steaks, [and] made-from-scratch sides," someone in a separate r/Serverlife thread wrote about their own experience as a server. They add that it all "felt very scripted."