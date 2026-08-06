A Redditor's Canned Pineapple Juice 'Turned Jet Black' After Weeks In The Fridge — Here's Why

Some poor soul got the shock of their life after opening their fridge to discover an unfinished can of pineapple juice had transformed into a black liquid more reminiscent of squid ink than of tropical fruit. The photo, which they shared to Reddit's r/mildlyinteresting, turned out to be more than just mildly interesting — gaining tens of thousands of upvotes, with commenters comparing it to black paint, printer ink, and crude oil.

So what exactly is going on here? Well, it's hard to say with complete certainty what happened from a photo alone, but pineapple (both the juice and the fruit) is one of the more unusual canned products on account of being so acidic. Because of that acidity, pineapple products are canned differently from many other foods — they're packed in steel cans with a thin layer of tin instead of the thicker protective coatings on other canned goods. That tin layer reacts with oxygen before the fruit does, helping to stop the fruit and its juice from darkening.

But once that seal is broken, it's no longer sealed from oxygen or other contaminants, and the conditions inside the can change. There is at least one other documented case of canned pineapple developing black discoloration (although that case was linked to a manufacturing defect) as well as a few commenters on the original Reddit post declaring the same thing happened to them. So while it is impossible to confirm without scientific testing, the fruit's acidity, the length of time it spent in the opened can, and the unusual color change all point to a reaction involving the can.