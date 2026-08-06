6 Rare Vintage Pyrex Patterns You Should Always Look For At Thrift Stores

Pyrex collectors are a different breed. Their fervor for beautiful, colorful mid-century dishware is unmatched. For some, such passion, and the work it entails (the endless hours of thrift store mining, eBay lurking, and blog post researching), can seem to be, well, a lot.

Here's what I say: you either get it or you don't. But there is no denying the beautiful, color-rich allure of a vintage Pyrex bowl or set. These long discontinued dishes feature gorgeous hues, lusciously semi-opaque opalware, and ever-so-kitsch retro patterns that make them perfect for displaying as show pieces (and really, we think that the brand should bring these showstoppers back on the market). However, if you're looking to start your Pyrex collection, or are just Pyrex curious, it might be hard to tell which pieces are worth snagging and which are better left on the shelves.

Luckily, we have gathered six of the most coveted, rare, and downright drool-worthy Pyrex patterns that should definitely be on your watchlist. You should be warned, though, as some of these patterns can fetch quite the pretty penny. Now, you might not want to cook with this Pyrex, and not just because it may contain lead, but because it is incredibly valuable, and a true slice of culinary history.