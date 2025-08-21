The Vintage Pyrex Dishes That Should Make A Comeback
There's something to be said for romanticizing adult necessities — oftentimes, they're the things you use every single day. So why not Marie Kondo it and make sure even mundane items, from your microwave to your food storage containers, bring you joy? Speaking of food storage — we've got a bone to pick with whoever decided the go-to style should be plain, clear and flimsy. Sure, there are some benefits to being able to see inside each container of leftovers and remember what's hiding within. On the other hand, maybe we'd be a lot more likely to actually pull out the containers and look inside if they had daisies, snowflakes, and hearts emblazoned in playful designs around the rim — just like every vintage Pyrex dish did.
This is our official plea to Pyrex to go back to its roots, and let its vintage design make a true comeback in all its patterned, colorful glory. Beyond the technical advancements of Pyrex dishware that changed home cooking forever, there's another reason why they're a hot commodity on Facebook Marketplace: The people simply crave the color and creativity we once had.
What did Pyrex once look like?
Pyrex dishes are likely among the things your mom had in her kitchen in the '70s. In case you weren't around (or at least, not cooking) from approximately 1950 to 1990, let's talk about what made these vintage collections so fun. After the first painted opal glass dishes were offered in the fall of 1945, regular seasonal styles and shades were released for decades, from the Gold Acorn in 1959, to Spring Blossom in 1972. They come in all shapes and sizes, from bowls, to mugs, to casserole dishes and even canning jars.
Nowadays, you probably walk by various Pyrex dishes often when you're in a thrift store or browsing a yard sale, and many of these pieces are likely priced reasonably or even fairly low. But certain rare, coveted pieces can go for anywhere from $50 to $200 online, prized by collectors. The 1956 Pink Daisy and the 1983 Colonial Mist colorways are reportedly some of the fan favorites, but each collector's priority is going to be different. If you do find a vintage piece to add a pop of color to your dishware collection, it doesn't have to stay on display — cooking and baking in Pyrex dishes is safe, as long as you're careful to avoid sudden temperature changes to the dish.