The Vintage Pyrex Dishes That Should Make A Comeback

There's something to be said for romanticizing adult necessities — oftentimes, they're the things you use every single day. So why not Marie Kondo it and make sure even mundane items, from your microwave to your food storage containers, bring you joy? Speaking of food storage — we've got a bone to pick with whoever decided the go-to style should be plain, clear and flimsy. Sure, there are some benefits to being able to see inside each container of leftovers and remember what's hiding within. On the other hand, maybe we'd be a lot more likely to actually pull out the containers and look inside if they had daisies, snowflakes, and hearts emblazoned in playful designs around the rim — just like every vintage Pyrex dish did.

This is our official plea to Pyrex to go back to its roots, and let its vintage design make a true comeback in all its patterned, colorful glory. Beyond the technical advancements of Pyrex dishware that changed home cooking forever, there's another reason why they're a hot commodity on Facebook Marketplace: The people simply crave the color and creativity we once had.