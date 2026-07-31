Frozen Blueberry Recall Alert: How To Tell If Yours Are Affected
You might want to hold off on that blueberry smoothie. There's currently a recall on frozen blueberries due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall was first announced on July 3, 2026, and initially covered frozen blueberries sourced from Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., particularly its frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries sold at Publix stores. However, as of July 29, 2026, the recall was expanded to cover all frozen GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and also Whole Mixed Berries out of an abundance of caution. As of July 30, 2026, there have been 12 reported E. coli cases linked to this recall and four hospitalizations.
If you're worried that those blueberries sitting in your fridge might be impacted by this recall, there are a few key facts to keep in mind. All impacted products were sold under the GreenWise label in Publix stores. This recall impacts eight states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The current recall includes 10- and 48-ounce GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, and 10- and 48-ounce GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries. Impacted UPC codes are UPC 41415-06453, UPC 41415-12053, UPC 41415-06753, UPC 41415-12153. To find more information on this recall, you can go to the FDA's publication of the recall announcement. These products are no longer on the shelves at Publix.
More information on the outbreak
If you want specific guidance on products you believe may be impacted by this recall, you can contact the Publix Customer Care line at 800-242-1227. The line is open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. If you have a recalled bag of berries, it is best to dispose of the product as soon as possible, as E. coli is a juggernaut of foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of E. coli infection include vomiting, diarrhea, and severe stomach cramping.
In many cases, E. coli resolves on its own. However, it can sometimes cause more severe and potentially deadly illness, especially if it is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which this one is. The GreenWise recall is caused by E. coli O145, which is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, meaning that it may cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure. Young children and older adults are more likely to develop this syndrome, though it can impact anyone. Overall, some fruits and vegetables are simply more often contaminated with E. coli and others are more likely to cause illness. Cooking can kill the bacteria if the food comes to a safe internal temperature before you consume it, but blueberries are most frequently eaten uncooked. However, even with cooking, it's one of the bigger food safety mistakes to consume a recalled, potentially E. coli-contaminated product, even if it is cooked throughout. Always throw out recalled goods. It's better to be safe than sorry.