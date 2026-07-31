Frozen Blueberry Recall Alert: How To Tell If Yours Are Affected

If you want specific guidance on products you believe may be impacted by this recall, you can contact the Publix Customer Care line at 800-242-1227. The line is open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. If you have a recalled bag of berries, it is best to dispose of the product as soon as possible, as E. coli is a juggernaut of foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of E. coli infection include vomiting, diarrhea, and severe stomach cramping.

In many cases, E. coli resolves on its own. However, it can sometimes cause more severe and potentially deadly illness, especially if it is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which this one is. The GreenWise recall is caused by E. coli O145, which is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, meaning that it may cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure. Young children and older adults are more likely to develop this syndrome, though it can impact anyone. Overall, some fruits and vegetables are simply more often contaminated with E. coli and others are more likely to cause illness. Cooking can kill the bacteria if the food comes to a safe internal temperature before you consume it, but blueberries are most frequently eaten uncooked. However, even with cooking, it's one of the bigger food safety mistakes to consume a recalled, potentially E. coli-contaminated product, even if it is cooked throughout. Always throw out recalled goods. It's better to be safe than sorry.