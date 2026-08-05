Ree Drummond's Personal Kitchen: 12 Fabulous Features To Add To Your Cart ASAP
Ree Drummond is the star of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," but she's built her brand into something much bigger than a TV show. Drummond also has her own line of kitchenware products at Walmart, and when she and her husband, Ladd, built themselves a new home, she chose to incorporate plenty of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware into her new space.
Drummond gave a tour of her kitchen on Instagram in July 2026, and it's safe to say we could all pull some inspiration from it. If it's not possible to build your own floor-to-ceiling pantry or purchase a La Cornue stove like Drummond, you can at least fill your space with some of Drummond's pretty kitchen products. On this list, you'll find everything from stoneware canisters to a floral-print rolling pin, plus we found more affordable versions of some of those bigger pieces — including the range and oven. For a Pioneer Woman-inspired pantry and kitchen, all you have to do is click "add to cart."
Over-the-stove pot rack
A hanging pot rack is a common piece that elevates any kitchen space (even Martha Stewart loves them). Rather than hang one over the kitchen island, Ree Drummond hangs hers right over the stovetop. The benefit of this is always having pots and pans right where you need them, plus it helps conceal them a bit if you have company gathering in the kitchen. While it's unclear exactly where Drummond's pot rack is from, we found an affordable version that serves the same purpose.
The Prep & Savour Wall Mounted Pot Rack is $140 at Wayfair.
The Pioneer Woman pots and pans
Hanging on Ree Drummond's pot rack are her own Pioneer Woman pans. She has a number of cookware sets available at Walmart in different colors and patterns, but she highlights the nonstick and stainless steel sets in her kitchen. The nonstick ceramic pans release food with ease and heat evenly, but make sure you properly clean and care for them. Her stainless steel pans are fit for any busy kitchen; they're dishwasher safe and oven safe and have 4.4 stars.
Find the 17-piece Sutton Non-Stick Aluminum Cookware Set for $89 and the 14-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $129 at Walmart.
La Cornue Chateau Series range and oven
The La Cornue Chateau Series range is for big spenders — they can cost as much as $60,000. While Ree Drummond's is pretty, it's not accessible for most people, but that doesn't mean you can't still have a showstopping range. The ZLine eight-burner gas range and double oven has a similar style to the La Cornue Chateau Series, with its gold-colored knobs and double oven positioning, and you save money by going with a dupe.
The ZLine Autograph Edition stove costs around $7,200 at The Range Hood Store.
The Pioneer Woman plates and bowls
Ree Drummond's plate and bowl sets are just as much decor as they are functional pieces thanks to their pretty colors and patterns. In her own kitchen, she highlights the Agatha floral pattern and the stoneware set.
The 12-piece Colette Stoneware Dinnerware Set costs $50 at Walmart, and the Agatha plates and bowls are available at various prices depending on size.
The Pioneer Woman Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set
In Ree Drummond's kitchen video, she shows off measuring spoons with metal tips and wooden handles, but it doesn't appear those are still live on Walmart's website. However, if you love the style, Walmart does offer it in the form of a measuring cup set. The set is made from stainless steel and olivewood, but keep in mind that it's handwash recommended.
Find the The Pioneer Woman Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set for around $12 at Walmart.
The Pioneer Woman Agatha 6-Piece Acacia Wood & Bamboo Melamine Crock Set
Ree Drummond's wooden utensil set is the perfect complement to the measuring cups, plus it comes in a gorgeous Agatha crock. Drummond had her utensil set in a different crock in her kitchen, but these utensils go with just about any design. The set includes five wooden utensils. To keep the color and durability, these should only be handwashed.
Find Drummond's The Pioneer Woman Agatha Six-Piece Acacia Wood & Bamboo Melamine Crock Set for around $16 at Walmart.
White stoneware canisters
You've never seen produce look this good. Ree Drummond's kitchenware line sells white stoneware canisters designed for specific types of non-refrigerated produce: onions, potatoes, and garlic. The stoneware is meant to extend the shelf life of shelf-stable produce, and also blocks light to prevent the produce from sprouting. It has small air holes that promote ventilation without too much air exposure. They're designed for unpeeled, unused vegetables.
The stoneware canisters range in price from $18 to $39 depending on the size, and are all available at Walmart.
Stainless steel tea kettle
In Ree Drummond's kitchen tour, a stainless tea kettle with wooden accents is visible sitting on her La Cornue range. While she doesn't specify the exact kettle, there are plenty of low-cost options available online with a similar appearance. The tea kettle can boil water of course, but it also makes a nice decor piece if you think your range needs a little something extra.
The Garrett Wade Tea Kettle, Steel costs $68 and is a similar style to Drummond's.
The Pioneer Woman Agatha Stoneware 2-Quart Pitcher
Ree Drummond loves a good tablescape, and a pitcher with glasses and a tray makes for an easy, elegant decoration on any table. On Drummond's own table, she showed an Agatha pitcher from her Pioneer Woman brand. This upscale-looking 10-inch pitcher is easy to use, microwave and dishwasher safe, and made from durable stoneware.
Find the The Pioneer Woman Agatha Stoneware 2-Quart Pitcher for around $22 at Walmart.
The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Knife Set with Decal Block
A good knife set is essential, but it doesn't need to be unsightly. Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman line offers a floral decal knife set with knife handles that match the decal's flowers. It comes with six steak knives, plus a paring knife, bread knife, chef's knife, and more. It's available in four colors, but the price varies depending on the color. The knives are made from a blend of carbon and rust-resistant stainless steel, so it's advised to only handwash these.
Find the The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Knife Set with Decal Block at Walmart for $72.
The Pioneer Woman Agatha Ceramic Rolling Pin
Ree Drummond keeps her own Pioneer Woman rolling pin on hand. It's similar in style to the Agatha and floral patterns of her other kitchenware, so you can keep everything coordinated. This tool measures 18.25 inches, so it can easily roll out plenty of dough, plus the olivewood handles provide a comfortable grip.
The The Pioneer Woman Agatha Ceramic Rolling Pin is available for about $20 at Walmart.
The Pioneer Woman 7-Piece Aluminized Steel Bakeware Set
Sometimes, it's easier to serve baked goods straight out of the pan they were cooked in — but that's hard when the pan isn't visually appealing. Ree Drummond keeps nonstick bakeware in her pantry, and we spotted the nonstick aluminized steel square pan that's pretty enough to serve food from. The seven-piece bakeware set features a two-layer nonstick surface, so food won't get stuck. It also comes with a matching rubber spatula and whisk, and pairs nicely with the blue Agatha ceramic bakeware.
Purchase the The Pioneer Woman Seven-Piece Aluminized Steel Bakeware Set for $48 at Walmart.