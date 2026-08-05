Ree Drummond's Personal Kitchen: 12 Fabulous Features To Add To Your Cart ASAP

Ree Drummond is the star of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," but she's built her brand into something much bigger than a TV show. Drummond also has her own line of kitchenware products at Walmart, and when she and her husband, Ladd, built themselves a new home, she chose to incorporate plenty of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware into her new space.

Drummond gave a tour of her kitchen on Instagram in July 2026, and it's safe to say we could all pull some inspiration from it. If it's not possible to build your own floor-to-ceiling pantry or purchase a La Cornue stove like Drummond, you can at least fill your space with some of Drummond's pretty kitchen products. On this list, you'll find everything from stoneware canisters to a floral-print rolling pin, plus we found more affordable versions of some of those bigger pieces — including the range and oven. For a Pioneer Woman-inspired pantry and kitchen, all you have to do is click "add to cart."