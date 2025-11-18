The Best Way To Store Pots And Pans According To Martha Stewart

It seems that rummaging through the pot cabinet is out and pot hangers are in — and you know it's official when Martha Stewart is on board. The icon of design is famous for working in kitchens that use hangers to keep pots and pans visible and easily accessible. Stewart, like anyone who uses the kitchen for serious cooking, is a big fan of being able to grab her cookware easily. It's not just hangers that she advocates for, but also open shallow shelving – basically any setup where you can easily see what you have and reach for it without having to move through an obstacle course of other pots and pans to get to what you need.

These storage options don't need to be extravagant, and can even be as simple as mounting a pegboard to hang cookware from, not only making it more accessible but also adding more storage space to a kitchen. As far as kitchen design goes, it appears we may be moving away from minimalist styles such as invisible kitchens and more towards a lived-in vibe. So, keeping your pots and pans out in plain view is not only easier when you are cooking, but now is also on trend.