Where Can You Buy Ree Drummond's Cookware Line?

Ree Drummond, who is better known to the public for filming her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," started out as just a blogger and cooking show host. As her fame grew, so did her brand, and she's expanded to everything — from starting a magazine to designing clothes and even developing an affordable cookware line. Many of her cookware products come in fun colors and patterns, which is what Drummond's kitchen style and decor is known for, and you can purchase them at Walmart.

Drummond announced the cookware line a full decade ago, and it first hit stores in September 2015. Since then, she's come out with new products and styles, including everything from electric appliances like pressure cookers and slow cookers to different sets of pots and pans. Cost-wise, the products are generally on the lower end, with her 14-piece aluminum cookware set costing only $129 and her 24-piece nonstick cookware set costing the same. The colors and patterns reflect Drummond's own favorite styles, and she often uses her products on her cooking show.