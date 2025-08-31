Where Can You Buy Ree Drummond's Cookware Line?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ree Drummond, who is better known to the public for filming her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," started out as just a blogger and cooking show host. As her fame grew, so did her brand, and she's expanded to everything — from starting a magazine to designing clothes and even developing an affordable cookware line. Many of her cookware products come in fun colors and patterns, which is what Drummond's kitchen style and decor is known for, and you can purchase them at Walmart.
Drummond announced the cookware line a full decade ago, and it first hit stores in September 2015. Since then, she's come out with new products and styles, including everything from electric appliances like pressure cookers and slow cookers to different sets of pots and pans. Cost-wise, the products are generally on the lower end, with her 14-piece aluminum cookware set costing only $129 and her 24-piece nonstick cookware set costing the same. The colors and patterns reflect Drummond's own favorite styles, and she often uses her products on her cooking show.
Ree Drummond's cookware and homeware lines are full of charm
Ree Drummond has certainly expanded beyond a food blog and cooking show, and those who have been fans of her recipes for years have taken well to her Walmart offerings. On Reddit, one user says the "bright" and "cheerful" patterns of Drummond's dishes and bakeware have helped to decorate their kitchen in their own way because of the eye-catching prints. For example, items in the "Agatha" pattern come in a teal floral print, and the "Vintage Lace" sets are adorned with intricate engravings.
Drummond's nonstick cookware set has nearly 2,000 reviews on Walmart.com and a whopping 4.5 stars, and besides just the fun patterns, reviews say the quality is good for the price point. Others suggest that it's a great "starter set" for those who are on a budget but still want cookware that's decent. Drummond is known to love a cast iron skillet, and her three-piece set for $50 has solid reviews, too. Another standout product is the enamel-on-steel grease strainer, which you can use to make Drummond's next-level scrambled eggs. She tends to come out with new styles and products often, so those who love the cookware can continue to add to their own collections or replace products as they age.