The Telltale Sign The Steakhouse You're At Is About To Serve You A High-Quality Meal

That last steak you ordered may have tasted good, but did you actually get a quality meal? I used to think the pricier a steak was, the better it was. But that was before I spent several years working at an upscale Colorado resort known for its fine dining, and specifically its wagyu beef. This place was the real deal — the steak dishes were like none I'd ever experienced, both in cut quality and preparation. While there are tricks to making a cheap steak taste more expensive, my former workplace made me realize just how important it is to get your money's worth when you're spending it at a steakhouse. Especially if you're paying upscale prices, you deserve high quality. That's why it's always a good sign when a steakhouse doesn't try to mask a steak's flavor.

When ordering steak, the beef should always be the clear star of the plate. Simplicity in presentation matters; there should be little to no sauce, and any garnishes are best kept on the basic side. More often than not, the less the kitchen feels the need to dress up the beef itself, the better quality your steak is likely to be. This doesn't mean every steak sauce is pointless. Classic accompaniments have their place, and many diners enjoy them. A little au jus on the side, a pat of cowboy butter, or even a peppercorn sauce offered separately allows you to enhance each bite without overwhelming the meat. If your steak arrives smothered in a thick glaze or other intensely flavored topping, you can't fully taste the meat underneath.