The Little-Known Secret To Making Cheap Steak Taste Expensive

Although overrated cuts of steak like filet mignon get a lot of attention, there are plenty of more affordable choices that can taste just as delicious with the right treatment. An overcooked filet is never going to be as flavorful or juicy as a perfectly seared sirloin, for example. To learn the secret to making a wallet-friendly steak taste restaurant-quality, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner., a brand program run by the Beef Checkoff that focuses on promoting all things beef. His biggest tip for home cooks is to marinate your steak of choice and make sure it rests after cooking.

When you opt for cheaper cuts like sirloin or chuck eye, preparation is the most important factor, Lynn shares, to ensure you get a tender, tasty steak. "In the end," he says, "it's possible to make any steak delicious with the right techniques that enhance and complement the cut's natural flavors and qualities!" His recommendation is to marinate already-tender cuts with a dry rub for about two hours and firmer tough cuts that have more collagen for six to 24 hours, to help render them more tender and to boost flavor. Lynn's power move is to "marinate bottom round steaks in a mixture of red wine vinegar, water, olive oil, minced garlic, thyme, and red pepper overnight." He says it's a simple move that can make a cheaper cut feel more luxurious.