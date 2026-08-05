How Many Kirkland Signature Bourbons Are Available At Costco?
It's probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Costco, but many shoppers attest to the stores' impressive alcohol options from the company's in-house Kirkland Signature line. While Maker's Mark, Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace, and the like get much more praise and publicity, you can actually get a high-quality bottle of bourbon from Costco for a far lower price. In fact, the wholesale giant offers four varieties of the spirit under its Kirkland Signature label: the standard Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey as well as Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond, and Single Barrel variants of the same. All of them are made at the renowned Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, which, like Buffalo Trace whiskey, is owned by Sazerac.
The regular Kentucky Straight version meets the American legal quality-control standards for that designation, meaning it's 80 proof or higher (it's 92 to be precise), made from a grain blend that's at least 51% corn, and aged in oak barrels for a minimum of two years. The whiskey is also produced without added flavors, colors, or other ingredients. It comes in a 1.75-liter bottle at a price ranging from about $24–$39.99 depending on location.
Kirkland's Small Batch Bourbon, also 92 proof, meets the same quality benchmarks as the regular version; however, the name of this expression of the whiskey actually means it's made by mixing the alcohol from fewer barrels. It's smooth, with an aroma and flavor profile marked by oak and rye spice notes — plus vanilla and caramel touches for sweetness. According a Reddit user who tried out the Small Batch, it's "goood (with three o's)". The Redditor's review continued, "How does this exist in a world where anything new and exciting is mostly overpriced?" It's offered in a 1-liter bottle, starting at just under $24.
Rounding out Kirkland's quality bourbon line
The brand's Bottled-in-Bond expression, which made it onto our list of 5 Costco Kirkland whiskeys that should be on your bar cart, has its own set of quality-control criteria it must meet by U.S. law, differing in certain ways from the regular Kentucky Straight variety. It's all produced by the same distiller, at the same distillery, during a single six-month distillation season; it's also aged for at least four years (twice the minimum of the regular edition) in a secure warehouse subject to federal government oversight. This one is slightly stronger than the regular and small-batch versions at 100 proof, another legal requirement for bottled-in-bond whiskeys, and is made from a mixture of 74% corn, 18% rye, and 8% barley. It features candied fruit, honey, and rye spice notes, and, like the standard Kentucky Straight product, contains no additives. A 1-liter bottle costs between $24 and $40.
Whereas the Bottled-in-Bond variant is typically produced by blending whiskeys from multiple barrels at the distillery for consistency, the Single Barrel edition — another government-regulated classification — is all made from just one cask. This distinction is significant because aroma and taste can differ noticeably from one cask to the next, making Single Barrel the purest, most unique expression of the whiskey. Notes commonly detected include oak, rye spice, honey, dried fruit, caramel, cinnamon, vanilla, almond, and brown sugar. At 120 proof, it's also the strongest of the Kirkland spirits in terms of alcohol content. Like the Bottled-in-Bond type, it's aged for at least four years and made from a grain blend of 74% corn, 18% rye, and 8% barley. In a review on the r/whiskey subreddit one user rated this Single Barrel offering a "7.3/10," calling it "well above average" and "an excellent value." A 1-liter bottle ranges from $28.99–$36.99.