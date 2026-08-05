How Many Kirkland Signature Bourbons Are Available At Costco?

It's probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Costco, but many shoppers attest to the stores' impressive alcohol options from the company's in-house Kirkland Signature line. While Maker's Mark, Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace, and the like get much more praise and publicity, you can actually get a high-quality bottle of bourbon from Costco for a far lower price. In fact, the wholesale giant offers four varieties of the spirit under its Kirkland Signature label: the standard Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey as well as Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond, and Single Barrel variants of the same. All of them are made at the renowned Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, which, like Buffalo Trace whiskey, is owned by Sazerac.

The regular Kentucky Straight version meets the American legal quality-control standards for that designation, meaning it's 80 proof or higher (it's 92 to be precise), made from a grain blend that's at least 51% corn, and aged in oak barrels for a minimum of two years. The whiskey is also produced without added flavors, colors, or other ingredients. It comes in a 1.75-liter bottle at a price ranging from about $24–$39.99 depending on location.

Kirkland's Small Batch Bourbon, also 92 proof, meets the same quality benchmarks as the regular version; however, the name of this expression of the whiskey actually means it's made by mixing the alcohol from fewer barrels. It's smooth, with an aroma and flavor profile marked by oak and rye spice notes — plus vanilla and caramel touches for sweetness. According a Reddit user who tried out the Small Batch, it's "goood (with three o's)". The Redditor's review continued, "How does this exist in a world where anything new and exciting is mostly overpriced?" It's offered in a 1-liter bottle, starting at just under $24.