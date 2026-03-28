5 Costco Kirkland Whiskeys That Should Be On Your Bar Cart According To Shoppers

Costco is known for its unbeatable deals, membership benefits, and consistently affordable food court hot dog combo that has remained the same price since it was introduced in the mid '80s. Across the many cost-effective products under Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, you'll also find a variety of standout whiskey offerings. Indeed, whiskey aficionados who are used to paying premium prices for this spirit might be surprised by the high-quality options at the warehouse grocer.

Costco's bourbon and Scotch selection is undeniably affordable, and in many cases unassumingly delicious. It's not to say that Costco is offering whiskeys that inherently taste the same as expensive name-brand labels, but for the price, many customers think Kirkland Signature certainly holds its own. In stores you'll find a wide variety of spirit options, though they'll differ depending on state liquor laws, location, and time of year. Costco's in-store brand spans 10 different whiskey varieties under the Kirkland Signature label, which gives you plenty of ways to enjoy this spirit on a budget.

Whiskey can be expensive, which makes sense considering the extensive aging process and global demand. But at this warehouse store, bottles start at just around $20. In a YouTube video, one Costco patron said, "If you can get the Kirkland brand stuff in your neck of the woods, we highly recommend it." Another customer said of the brand's whiskeys, "I haven't found one that has disappointed for the price point yet." Considering that Costco pricing can change, note that prices listed are accurate as of March 2026.