5 Costco Kirkland Whiskeys That Should Be On Your Bar Cart According To Shoppers
Costco is known for its unbeatable deals, membership benefits, and consistently affordable food court hot dog combo that has remained the same price since it was introduced in the mid '80s. Across the many cost-effective products under Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, you'll also find a variety of standout whiskey offerings. Indeed, whiskey aficionados who are used to paying premium prices for this spirit might be surprised by the high-quality options at the warehouse grocer.
Costco's bourbon and Scotch selection is undeniably affordable, and in many cases unassumingly delicious. It's not to say that Costco is offering whiskeys that inherently taste the same as expensive name-brand labels, but for the price, many customers think Kirkland Signature certainly holds its own. In stores you'll find a wide variety of spirit options, though they'll differ depending on state liquor laws, location, and time of year. Costco's in-store brand spans 10 different whiskey varieties under the Kirkland Signature label, which gives you plenty of ways to enjoy this spirit on a budget.
Whiskey can be expensive, which makes sense considering the extensive aging process and global demand. But at this warehouse store, bottles start at just around $20. In a YouTube video, one Costco patron said, "If you can get the Kirkland brand stuff in your neck of the woods, we highly recommend it." Another customer said of the brand's whiskeys, "I haven't found one that has disappointed for the price point yet." Considering that Costco pricing can change, note that prices listed are accurate as of March 2026.
Kirkland Signature 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky
One of the standout options you can take home from Costco is the Kirkland Signature 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky. While this item is slightly on the more expensive side as far as Costco whisky options go, it still only retails at $39.99 for a 1.75-liter bottle of blended Scotch. Considering the volume of whisky you are getting, this price is well below the range for other comparable whiskies on the market.
One customer on Reddit rated this bottle four out of five stars on a value scale. Though you may not expect much from budget Scotch, they noted the flavor is good on its own, complementary in mixed drinks, great for parties, and surely worth a repurchase. Regardless of how you like your whisky, it seems this blended Scotch is relatively versatile. Another Redditor confirmed its value, saying, "I like the 12yo Blended Scotch Whisky, particularly for the price."
One Bon Appetit reviewer shared that he'd personally purchase this 12 year Scotch, noting it tastes slightly of prune and is on the less-peaty side. Customers seem to like both the three year and 12 year varieties of this Scotch. But one Instagram user further added to enthusiasm surrounding the longer-aged option, saying, "I prefer the mellower 12 year blended Scotch. It has less of a hard bite." So, depending on what you're looking for, it may be worth trying both.
Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky
When it comes to quality Canadian whisky that is reliable and cost-effective, many opt for Crown Royal. Costco also carries its own variety of this well-loved spirit, and it's actually rumored to be made by the same producers. Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky offers a comparable quality whisky for a fraction of the price with a six-year age date. One on Reddit even goes as far as to say, "The difference between Kirkland Canadian and Coke, and Crown and Coke, is entirely monetary."
While distinct flavor notes may not quite measure up to competitor options at higher price points, many reviewers on Reddit still think it deserves a spot on your bar cart. When it comes to quantity for price, customers think this option is a no-brainer. While smooth sipping on its own, this whiskey is also a great spirit to have on hand for busy nights of entertaining. Other enthusiasts express surprise at the relative quality that comes through for a budget whisky. They further remark that this product is reliable if you need a large volume of affordable whisky.
While most reviewers find this budget Crown-dupe more appropriate as a mixer, a few still find it sip-able in its own right. You can get a 1.75-liter bottle of Kirkland's Canadian whisky for merely $17.99, which is shockingly low (depending on location). Enjoyers share that tasting notes seem to range, with less flavor at the top of the first sip. Some notice that later in the sip (or mid palate), is where distinct notes of vanilla and butterscotch come forward, though notably less overt.
Kirkland Signature Irish Whiskey
When it comes to Kirkland Signature Irish whiskey, one reviewer mentioned notes of vanilla, caramel, even granny smith apple. Meanwhile, other reviewers and avid lovers of Costco generally discuss their first impression of this spirit. One notes that the flavor is thin and light, even a little sweet-leaning. The other remarks that it might have a slight burn to it, so for those who are sensitive to the burn of budget whiskey, you'll want to keep this in mind.
Costco's 1.75-liter bottle of whiskey is aged for four years and will cost you around $28. Considering the volume of liquor to cost, this spirit is a no-brainer. Especially if you're pouring up a few rounds of picklebacks, an Irish whiskey punch, or mixed drinks for guests at a gathering. One reviewer noted that it is a good budget sipper, "Nice appealing flavors, perfect for gatherings ... great for making a clatter of Irish coffees."
Another reviewer expressed, "If you don't care about the name brand that's on it, as far as your Irish whiskey, this is something you might want to gravitate to." They further pointed out that this spirit is a great staple to have on hand at half the price of name brands like Jameson. And for those who are wondering where this whiskey comes from, you may want to read up on the company behind Costco's Kirkland brand Irish whiskey.
Kirkland Signature Islay Single Malt Whisky
Kirkland Signature's many offerings are full of exciting products, and for many, its Kirkland Signature Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky is one that truly delivers at the price. Nick Fleming of Dramface notes the Islay Scotch is "that most rare and wonderful of things — a genuine bargain in the world of whisky." Meanwhile, a customer on Reddit confirms this enthusiasm, saying, "Walked in with some expectations due to good reviews from last year's version, walked out pretty impressed."
Considering this whisky comes at a slightly higher price than other aforementioned options, one may expect it to hold its own against taste tests. In this bottle's case, customers are pleased by the overall quality and value. One shopper on Reddit noted that it's repeat purchase-worthy, describing it as their go-to easy-drinking budget Scotch. One customer shared that this Scotch sells for $35 when it hits shelves locally. But like any other Costco product, it can vary in price depending on location (up to $55.79).
Another customer on Instagram notes that this Scotch, despite not listing its specific distillery origin, or age, has a slightly warm, smokey quality to it. Meanwhile other reviewers taste distinctly peaty flavors – making it perfect for cold winter nights. The Scotch is remarkably flavorful for the price, but the catch is that it is only available yearly for a limited time. And if you've not had scotch whisky before, make sure to note what Scotch is actually made from before sipping, so you can know what to expect.
Kirkland Signature Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
Amongst Costco's vast spirit offerings is the Kirkland Signature Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon Whiskey. This item rings in from anywhere at $29 to $38 depending on where and when you purchase. Customers consistently rave over its good quality, high ABV (109 proof) and unique tasting notes that make it a must buy. You can expect flavors like vanilla, caramel, and dried candied fruit in this blend. One Redditor noted: "Overall, Kirkland's Bottled in Bond is great for its price. It is sweet and mild, a soft-spoken drink from the start." That said, allowing the whiskey to breathe unleashes a new side. "[The flavors become] more in your face, but not in a shocking or abrasive way."
Rankings seem to be quite high across the board, with one pair of YouTube reviewers giving it a 7.5 out of 10. Some reviewers find that it does well on its own and also makes a lovely complement to various mixers. Meanwhile others find it delicious in its own right — a great spirit for everyday drinking. Another customer on Instagram said they'd give it 4 out of 5 drams (or 8 stars). "This 109 proof bourbon is a spicy cinnamon, caramel apple bomb. Absolutely delicious!"
One whiskey reviewer felt that this bourbon is a great spirit for everyday drinking, stating that it's worth stocking up on if you see it in stores. Another commenter on Reddit confirmed this, saying "This is one of those rare finds at Costco that I came across and I now look for it every couple of months. I wish they had it year round." This bottle is crafted by Barton 1792 Distillery and is available in stores at various Costco locations.