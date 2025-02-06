What Does Small Batch Whiskey Actually Mean?

Newcomers to whiskey (or "whisky" if you're talking about Scotland, Japan, or Canada), encounter a number of terms plastered on each whiskey bottle. Some — like proof, bottled-in-bond, and the recently approved term American single malt — meet specific legal guidelines. Other, fuzzier terms are called puffery (like one that might claim it's "an old family recipe rediscovered in Al Capone's underwear drawer") and lack any legal definitions. Examples include artisanal, handmade, and small batch. This last one might be the most confusing: Couldn't the term "small batch" be codified easily? The answer is perhaps it could have been, but that ship has almost certainly sailed. These days the term small batch can be applied fast and loose, and the definition and parameters can vary by producer.

And yet, the concept of small batch isn't completely without merit. Whiskey makers generally use it to highlight a release featuring a blend of a very few, highly curated barrels. Usually, what makes a whiskey small batch is that only a handful of different barrel types (that is, barrels holding differently aged, stored, or finished whiskeys) are selected to create the final blend. To clarify, there could be dozens or hundreds of barrels of each component whiskey, also confusingly called a "barrel". The thing is, there's no legal cap to how many component barrels constitute "a few," or even if a producer defines its small batch this way. For the consumer, an awful lot of trust is placed in the label, with no regulation to back it up.