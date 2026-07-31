Why Your Tap Water Might Taste Moldy In The Summer

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Water is essential, but who wants to drink a glass that smells and tastes a bit funky? It should be refreshing and pleasant to drink, but it shouldn't have any particular flavor. We aren't talking about that glass of restaurant water with a questionable lemon slice in it. We are talking about water straight from your kitchen tap that should only taste like one thing: nothing. Yet some people notice that the lack of flavor in their tap water is replaced with a less than satisfactory smell or taste, especially during the summer months.

A moldy taste in your tap water, especially during the summertime, is likely the result of algal bloom growing on the surface of water sources, including the ones used for our tap water. Algal bloom is most common between spring and fall, and is at its worst during June, July, and August. The warmth and sunlight of the summer months cause cyanobacteria living in the water supply to proliferate and form the blooms.

While some cyanobacteria can cause cyanotoxins, which can be harmful, the algae is all removed before it makes it to your home's water pipes. Though the tap water is safe to drink, the algal bloom leaves behind that moldy, earthy, or musty taste or odor. You can simply avoid tap water altogether by buying bottled water from the store, but before you run out and spend money on plastic bottles, you also have a few other options to tackle the problem.