Why Your Tap Water Might Taste Moldy In The Summer
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Water is essential, but who wants to drink a glass that smells and tastes a bit funky? It should be refreshing and pleasant to drink, but it shouldn't have any particular flavor. We aren't talking about that glass of restaurant water with a questionable lemon slice in it. We are talking about water straight from your kitchen tap that should only taste like one thing: nothing. Yet some people notice that the lack of flavor in their tap water is replaced with a less than satisfactory smell or taste, especially during the summer months.
A moldy taste in your tap water, especially during the summertime, is likely the result of algal bloom growing on the surface of water sources, including the ones used for our tap water. Algal bloom is most common between spring and fall, and is at its worst during June, July, and August. The warmth and sunlight of the summer months cause cyanobacteria living in the water supply to proliferate and form the blooms.
While some cyanobacteria can cause cyanotoxins, which can be harmful, the algae is all removed before it makes it to your home's water pipes. Though the tap water is safe to drink, the algal bloom leaves behind that moldy, earthy, or musty taste or odor. You can simply avoid tap water altogether by buying bottled water from the store, but before you run out and spend money on plastic bottles, you also have a few other options to tackle the problem.
What you can do about stinky tap water
Even knowing there are government regulations in place to keep tap water safe, if yours is impacted by an algal bloom, we're willing to bet you'd like a solution to the odor and flavor issue. There are a few options you can explore so you don't give up water altogether this summer and go for soda, coffee, or energy drinks instead.
The mustiness should be less easy for your tongue to detect if you chill the water, so you can fill a pitcher from the tap and refrigerate it until you can't smell or taste it at all — or at least until it's less bothersome than before. If you don't have time for that, or if you don't enjoy cold water, you can always add lemon or cucumber slices to your water to mask the taste.
You can also invest in a carbon water filter. There's no need to spend a lot — if you're a big box store member, Costco's Kirkland Signature water filters are just as good as Brita's. If you want to err on the side of caution, you can always test your water to make sure you aren't dealing with a more serious issue, regardless of whether the odor is happening during the warm summer months or in the off season when algae bloom isn't usually an issue. There are simple home kits available, like the Bestprod All-New 21 in 1 Drinking Water Testing Kit Strips on Amazon. Or you can have a professional come out and test your water for safety and make recommendations for the best ways to handle any problems it might have.