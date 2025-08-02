Is Restaurant Lemon Water Really That Dirty?

There's something fancy about getting a lemon wedge placed nicely on the side of your drink. You can easily make refreshing lemon water at home, but at restaurants, you might see a wedge squeezed, then dropped into your complimentary water, or possibly on the side of a cocktail or soda. But before you let that wedge touch your drink, you should know that those lemons are dirtier than you think.

Restaurant employees' hands touch all kinds of things: dirty plates, dirty glasses, and even cutting boards that might have once housed raw meat. Then, those same hands could squeeze a lemon wedge and pop it into your drink. The truth is even restaurants can make plenty of food safety mistakes. Back in 2008, Today reported that Anne LaGrange Loving, a science professor at Passaic County Community College in New Jersey, led a study taking samples of lemon wedges that revealed something nasty: they weren't so clean. Some of those wedges even contained fecal matter — yes, that's right: poop. While that specific study was conducted a while ago, it's not the only time the concern has been evaluated. "People are touching the lemon in your glass, handling it, cutting it," Philip Tierno, PhD, an author and clinical professor of microbiology and pathology at New York University School of Medicine, told Elle in 2016. "You can easily see how those lemon slices and lemon wedges can be contaminated."