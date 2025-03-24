Lemon Water Vs Cucumber Water: What Are The Benefits Of Each?

If you're not impressed by the natural taste of water, you're not alone. Still, don't immediately reach for a soda or juice as a replacement. Instead, opt for a simple infused water for a more exciting drink with added benefits.

While you can add anything to a glass of water, from ginger roots to mint leaves, lemon and cucumber slices are some of the more popular additions. So, what's the low-down on lemon water versus cucumber water? What are the benefits of each? To start, let's talk lemons. It's refreshingly hassle-free to make lemon water. Adding a lemon slice to a glass of water instantly makes this drink more enticing, infusing an otherwise neutral-tasting drink with a sweet, acidic punch. This benefit alone helps prevent dehydration, as you might be more likely to pick a glass up and drink. Because it's only lemon inside, you get this benefit without the added sugar or calories that come with other drinks, too. Staying hydrated could also help with weight loss, as you won't confuse dehydration with being hungry.

Adding lemon to water also means you get the added benefits that come with consuming citrus fruits, such as antioxidants and vitamin C. The citric acid in lemons also might help in aiding digestion. Make sure to squeeze out every last drop of lemon juice to reap these benefits and more. Then, consider giving cucumber water a try.