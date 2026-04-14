Costco's Kirkland Signature Water Filters Are Just As Good As Brita's (And Will Save You Money)
Who wants to spend a lot of money on something you need every day of your life? Probably no one, which is why many Costco members who own water pitchers keep Kirkland Signature's Water Filter Cartridges on their shopping lists. The filters appear to be a comparable alternative to Brita, but at a lower price, making them a compelling purchase for anyone who regularly drinks or uses filtered water to make fresh pasta.
Intended as an alternative to buying Costco's Kirkland Brand bottled water and using a lot of plastic, Kirkland's filters are designed to fit Brita pitchers. But the main selling point is that a 10-pack of cartridges costs $38, while Brita's 10-pack typically costs $45 for pretty much the exact same item. If you're exclusively drinking water from your pitcher, that can add up fast, as filters typically need to be changed every two months. Comparing the filters, the cost difference is really the only substantial difference between the two items. Both products claim to reduce substances in water, including copper, mercury, zinc, and cadmium, as well as the taste and odor of chlorine. And both types of filters have a 4.8-star rating, though Kirkland's have more than 3,000 reviews; that's actually more reviews than Brita gets.
What shoppers say about Kirkland Water Filter Cartridges
Many shoppers on Costco's website give the Kirkland Signature filters 5-star reviews, with the general sentiment being that they work just as well as Brita's for removing bad taste and contaminants. "These seem to work as well as the name brand, only cheaper," exclaims a buyer. A number of consumers noted that the filters even fit in a range of pitchers, Brita or not. "Fits in old and new pitchers," reports a shopper. Over on Reddit, one member of the bulk retailer praises the product's reliability, citing a decade of use.
But despite positive reviews highlighting price and usability, some shoppers aren't impressed. If you've ever wondered if bottled water is really just repackaged tap water, some customers claim this filter is similarly no different. "Not much better than tap water," claims a buyer about the taste and filtration level. Another customer had trouble getting the filter to work right, writing, "It did not fit with the Brita pitcher as described." Other shoppers feel the product performs differently compared to Brita's filters. "I was thrilled to find these, as they're so much less expensive than Brita replacements. Unfortunately, these aren't comparable in performance. It takes at least an hour to fill the pitcher. We've tried several of them, all with the same results," one person complained. Still, while some Costco members have experienced problems, given the majority of positive reviews, you might want to make the switch from Brita next time you fill your pitcher.