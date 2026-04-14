Costco's Kirkland Signature Water Filters Are Just As Good As Brita's (And Will Save You Money)

Who wants to spend a lot of money on something you need every day of your life? Probably no one, which is why many Costco members who own water pitchers keep Kirkland Signature's Water Filter Cartridges on their shopping lists. The filters appear to be a comparable alternative to Brita, but at a lower price, making them a compelling purchase for anyone who regularly drinks or uses filtered water to make fresh pasta.

Intended as an alternative to buying Costco's Kirkland Brand bottled water and using a lot of plastic, Kirkland's filters are designed to fit Brita pitchers. But the main selling point is that a 10-pack of cartridges costs $38, while Brita's 10-pack typically costs $45 for pretty much the exact same item. If you're exclusively drinking water from your pitcher, that can add up fast, as filters typically need to be changed every two months. Comparing the filters, the cost difference is really the only substantial difference between the two items. Both products claim to reduce substances in water, including copper, mercury, zinc, and cadmium, as well as the taste and odor of chlorine. And both types of filters have a 4.8-star rating, though Kirkland's have more than 3,000 reviews; that's actually more reviews than Brita gets.