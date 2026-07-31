All You Need Are 2 Ingredients For This Summer-Inspired Chocolate Mousse

Although this one-two dessert was super easy to make, there were some lessons learned along the way. The 1-1 ratio of chocolate to peaches yielded a dessert that was uber-rich, which was appealing for those dark chocolate fans like myself. However, you could experiment with using a less intense dark chocolate or adding more peaches, which would presumably make the resulting dessert a bit lighter on the palate and perhaps more mousse-like. The dessert from this test was denser than a true chocolate mousse recipe. That being said, it was tasty, and I found myself going back for more.

The other big note is about how to serve the dessert after it comes out of the freezer. Straight away, it gives less mousse and more chocolate brick. But be patient. By leaving it out on the counter for at least 20 minutes, you could ultimately use an ice-cream scooper to curl it into orbs that look pleasing to serve and eat. Although you can serve it in a slice, I highly recommend letting some of the chill come off and aiming for scoops. While this no-bake dessert treat is incredibly easy to pull off, it does require some planning since the mixture has to freeze overnight. That being said, it was more enjoyable than anticipated and would certainly delight any dark chocolate lover, as well as please anyone looking for a creamy, cold dessert without milk or cream.