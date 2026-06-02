We Tried This Viral 2-Ingredient Cauliflower Fudge So You Don't Have To

Cauliflower may have officially entered its final form. It's spent the last decade being reimagined as pizza crust, rice, and crunchy air fryer Buffalo cauliflower wings. It's even found its way into the unlikely category of dessert as part of a two-ingredient chocolate fudge from Bethany Ugarte, who goes by Lilsipper on TikTok. The concept sounds simple at first: You steam 1½ cups of cauliflower, blend it with ½ a cup of chocolate, and chill it in the fridge until it has a perfect fudge consistency.

As a vegan who often experiments with turning vegetables into all kinds of dishes, naturally, I had to try it. Comments on this recipe vary, with some people acting as though it's the newest nutritious dessert miracle and others reacting far less enthusiastically. I remained open-minded.

Choosing steaming over boiling seemed like an important step, since cauliflower contains plenty of water, which you definitely wouldn't want in fudge. In her video, Ugarte also says there's no need to melt the chocolate in advance, as the steam from the cauliflower does that on its own. And sure enough, the initial blended consistency was something like a chocolate hummus. I used dark chocolate, which is considered healthier, but my reasoning was simply that I'm plant-based, so others could certainly use milk chocolate instead. I was wary of the bitterness of the dark chocolate, though. Plus, I'd read some comments about the cauliflower taste coming through, so I added a dash of maple syrup and a little sea salt to try to get ahead.