This 2-Ingredient Chocolate Spread Will Change The Way You Eat Toast Forever

Chocolate, a beloved dessert that many enjoy for its amazing flavor, stress relief, and versatility in the kitchen. The decadent ingredient is so flexible that we can incorporate it in every meal of the day, including breakfast. Now, you might be thinking that this will lead to a rant about chocolate protein powder. However, chocolate butter is far more delicious, albeit lacking in added protein. Moreover, it only takes two ingredients to make this delicious chocolate-based spread.

Chocolate butter is an amazing spread that brings a sweet taste to your morning toast or a mid-day snack. Whether you pair it with toasted French bread or regular sliced bread, it can easily turn a bad day into a good one. Chocolate butter only gets better when you start to think of it as a vessel. Enhancing the taste of most fruits and nuts, you can easily top off your bread with sliced strawberries and bananas, as well as peanuts, to give a few suggestions. After all, you're only limited by your imagination.

The spread can easily be used with other breakfast delights, such as stuffed French toast — remember, use dry bread for a better French toast. Nevertheless, chocolate butter can complement many different dishes. However, the caveat is the tedious process of softening butter and the sensitive task of melting chocolate. Luckily, there are many hacks for exactly that.