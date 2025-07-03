This 2-Ingredient Chocolate Spread Will Change The Way You Eat Toast Forever
Chocolate, a beloved dessert that many enjoy for its amazing flavor, stress relief, and versatility in the kitchen. The decadent ingredient is so flexible that we can incorporate it in every meal of the day, including breakfast. Now, you might be thinking that this will lead to a rant about chocolate protein powder. However, chocolate butter is far more delicious, albeit lacking in added protein. Moreover, it only takes two ingredients to make this delicious chocolate-based spread.
Chocolate butter is an amazing spread that brings a sweet taste to your morning toast or a mid-day snack. Whether you pair it with toasted French bread or regular sliced bread, it can easily turn a bad day into a good one. Chocolate butter only gets better when you start to think of it as a vessel. Enhancing the taste of most fruits and nuts, you can easily top off your bread with sliced strawberries and bananas, as well as peanuts, to give a few suggestions. After all, you're only limited by your imagination.
The spread can easily be used with other breakfast delights, such as stuffed French toast — remember, use dry bread for a better French toast. Nevertheless, chocolate butter can complement many different dishes. However, the caveat is the tedious process of softening butter and the sensitive task of melting chocolate. Luckily, there are many hacks for exactly that.
The glass, microwave, and hair dryer hacks that streamline the chocolate butter making process
The recipe calls for a simple blend of softened butter and melted semisweet chocolate. However, the challenge is combining the two ingredients. Now, with butter, you can simply leave it out of the fridge at room temperature, but this can be a lengthy process that can take hours, depending on the weather. Fortunately, you can safely speed up the process. Fill a glass bowl about halfway with water and microwave it for a couple of minutes, or until it's hot. While you wait, chop your butter into cubes. Once hot, discard the hot water and flip the bowl upside down to cover the butter. It should take about 10 minutes for the butter to soften.
As for melted chocolate, there are many ways to temper chocolate without burning it. While many default to the double-boiler method or microwave approach, you can use a hairdryer for the same result. Regardless, if it's a chopped chocolate bar or chocolate chips, place it in a glass bowl and aim your hair dryer at the bowl. With your preferred stirring utensil in your free hand, stir the chocolate until it's melted. Even if you're not making a chocolate butter spread, butter is the secret ingredient to make your melted chocolate smooth and rich.
Overall, chocolate butter is a quick and easy spread to make. Whether you're making it to treat your little ones over the weekend or as a stress-relieving snack during the busy work week, you can enjoy chocolate at any time of the day.