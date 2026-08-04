The Fast Food Mac And Cheese That's Actually Baked In-House

There's nothing quite like home-baked macaroni and cheese. The unique blend of cheeses you select, the perfectly tender macaroni, and, of course, the crispy layer of cheese (and maybe breadcrumbs) on top — it's tough to beat. If you're craving homemade mac and cheese but aren't exactly in the mood to go through the entire process yourself, good news; you can snag some of the good stuff from your local Chick-fil-A. We swear, it's a dead ringer for what mom used to make. While the mac and cheese isn't technically made in-house, it is baked in-house, giving it that perfectly baked top layer that homemade mac and cheese is known for.

According to alleged employees on Reddit, Chick-fil-A puts more effort into preparing its mac and cheese than other fast food chains. While the base of its mac and cheese is the same as other restaurants — one employee mentioned it's the exact same base mac and cheese served at Bojangles — Chick-fil-A adds shredded cheese to the top before baking it to create that almost-crunchy top layer that helps make the mac and cheese taste homemade. Whether you take an indulgent approach and try adding Chick-fil-A mac and cheese to the top of your sandwich or you enjoy it as a side, one bite sends you back to your childhood kitchen table, enjoying a big scoop of the cheesy goodness straight out of the oven.